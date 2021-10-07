Friday, October 8, 2021
Celebrity

La Roca's tender greeting to a woman who turned 102 years old

By Arjun Sethi
0
48




Shock and tenderness caused a viralized message from the actor on social networks Dwayne Johnson, also known to wrestling fans as The rock, after that he will send a loving birthday greeting.

The former WWE fighter posted on his social networks a message for Marie Grover, a woman from Philadelphia that he completed no less than 102 years of life.

Also, Johnson decided to sing to the birthday girl, who was very grateful with the gesture of the well-known film actor such as Fast and Furious, Jumanji and A spy and a half. among other.

“This is the most special greeting and it has become one of my favorite things, “said the former fighter.

It is worth mentioning that the actor had previously congratulated Marie -who is a fan of his films- when she turned 100 years old.





