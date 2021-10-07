Kylie Jenner launches a makeup collection inspired by Freddy Krueger

Halloween is just around the corner. Celebrities are already preparing their costumes for the most terrifying party. This year, without a doubt, two of the star looks will be the red jumpsuits from one of the most viral series of the moment, ‘The Squid Game’, and the outfits inspired by the bondage aesthetic outfits that Kim Kardashian has worn in the last month.

Precisely the businesswoman’s sister, Kylie Jenner, has just announced the launch of a makeup collection to celebrate Halloween. The young woman, a great fan of this day when the Kardashian-Jenner clan organizes a party that always revolutionizes the networks, has wanted to pay her particular tribute to one of the icons of horror cinema: Freddy Krueger.





The businesswoman has published on Instagram a most creepy video in which she appears naked – she recorded it before communicating her second pregnancy – and covered in blood. A clip that has as its audio the terrifying “One, two, Freddy is coming for you; three, four, close the door… ”from the movie ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’.









Kylie Jenner in the ‘Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street’ collection campaign Instagram @kyliejenner

And it is that Stormi’s mother has baptized her Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection with the name of ‘Kylie x A Nightmare on Elm Street’. A line in which Jenner is the main protagonist of the campaign -something common- with images that recreate several of the sites of the well-known film that premiered in 1984.

Kylie Jenner in the ‘Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street’ collection campaign Instagram @kyliejenner

In one of the photographs, Kylie poses in a nude and red jumpsuit, with matching booties, and kilometer-long nails reminiscent of Freddy Krueger’s claws. In another image, the businesswoman can be seen in a room, with blood on the walls and the character’s striped sweater, with a cream-colored bodysuit and red vinyl boots.





The capsule collection, which will be available on October 12, is made up of a palette of 12 shades in reddish and earth tones that combine gloss and matte; three different shades of gloss; a red cheek and lip tint with a jelly-like texture and a pack of dense false eyelashes. Some products to get the perfect makeup for the terrifying party.

