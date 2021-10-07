Keanu Reeves promises John Wick 4 will have amazing action scenes including a fight in the middle of traffic

The action is one of the central points of the franchise of John wick and Keanu Reeves knows it. In the framework of a recent interview with the Today program, the actor briefly referred to his work in the next killer movie and remarked that the intensity of the previous films will not be absent in this new production.

“They are fun”, Reeves said about the John Wick movies. “They are intense. (In John Wick 4) we’re going for it. There is a really amazing action John Wick-style and new characters, and it’s been a lot of fun to replay the role and tell this story. You know, there are new characters and we are opening up the world. Right now we are filming this crazy fight scene in traffic. Then there are car crashes (and) shootings “.

Of course, this kind of preview doesn’t sound like something unexpected for a John Wick movie. However, it confirms that the character’s fourth film will follow the path that has made its predecessors so popular.

John Wick: Chapter 4 It is in the process of filming and under the direction of Chad Stahelski its premiere is scheduled for May 2022.