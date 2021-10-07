Katy Perry drastically changes her look and returns to her classic black hair

Katy Perry has emerged, over the years, as one of the most daring and daring personalities that have turned out to be with their look changes. Without a doubt, they are already part of the hallmark of this singer. Because although we are accustomed to her oxygenated blonde hair or her traditional black color, the singer of ‘I Kissed a Girl’ has bet, on numerous occasions, on colors and haircuts, which have not left any of her followers indifferent on social networks – or outside of them.

The actress Katy Perry is defined as a distinguished beauty guru. It is authentic and looks different from the rest. Over the years, the businesswoman has surprised the industry with hairstyles and cuts —And colors— of hair more opposites. We have seen her with wigs that only the most innovative women would use, dyed in the most eclectic versions of shades such as lilac or blue and opting for classic hairstyles that the simplest girls would adore. During the Academy Museum Opening Gala, the interpreter of I Kissed A Girl she wore her intense black hair with which she began her career, matching a leather-finished dress from Louis Vuitton

Katy Perry’s black hair back.





Matt Winkelmeyer / WireImage / Getty Images

Katy Perry’s hair color change

If you feel that the time has come to renew your look this fall and you dive into the list of hair dyes in trend that you should try before the end of 2021, you will be able to find the one that best fits your style. With the end of the summer season, we will witness how the shades typical of the autumn period begin to come to life.

The intense chestnut that Gigi Hadid bet on at the MET Gala will appear among the hair dyes that will star in the station. The earth colors will undoubtedly stand out as those indicated to be part of our looks when the days begin to feel colder than usual.

The blond strawberry by Kristen Stewart; the baby blondeby Billie Eilish and the soft tones like the color honey or the putty will also have a place among the winners. And, although we do not find it in said enumeration, the classic black who has returned Katy Perry It will also be an infallible choice for those who fancy a makeover. The ‘glossy black’ will be the black hair tone brilliant that most convinces the passionate about beauty this fall / winter 2021.