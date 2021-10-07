Jurassic Park enthusiast points out all the mistakes you probably missed

Universal images

Jurassic Park It may have gotten rave reviews for its special effects, but while most people were in awe of animatronic dinosaurs, there are a ton of mistakes that crept into the iconic movie.

Now a movie superfan has taken it upon themselves to point out all the continuity errors in Steven Spielberg’s masterpiece, and once you’ve seen them, there’s no going back.

In a viral TikTok video, Zachary Robert Payne (@ zaaay33) takes a look at Jurassic Park to highlight the myriad continuity errors that made the final cut.







Some of them are pretty standard: the strange lamp that was accidentally left in the socket or a hand seen stabilizing one of the dinosaurs, while others, such as a door being opened the wrong way or the sudden color change of an accessory, they are incredibly obvious. once they have been reported.

But there are some that only the most die-hard fans seem to have noticed. For example, Zachary points out that in a scene set in San José, Costa Rica, Lewis Dodgson and Dennis Nedry can be seen meeting the ocean in the background, even though San José is a landlocked city.

Another big geographic error occurs in the final shot of the film, when the helicopter transporting the survivors of Jurassic Park Island flies into a sunset in the west, although it is supposed to bring its passengers back to the island.

