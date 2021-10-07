Johnny Depp is interrupted during an Amber Heard audio press conference »Hero Network

The renowned American actor, Johnny Depp, He continues to struggle with the aftermath of his failed marriage to the actress of Aquaman, Amber Heard. Who in the past, denounced him as an abuser and abuser, sufficient causes to carry out a trial, in which, Mr. Depp It came out immensely hurting. Causing him to lose important roles both in Disney like in Warner Bros and despite the fact that the situation has progressively improved, the actor had to face malicious audio.

Johnny Depp press conference interrupted

The protagonist of the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean, Johnny Depp, Despite going through a rough patch, he was invited to the film festival in Saint Sebastian to be honored for his broad and extensive acting career. However, this invitation caused the Association of Women Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media of Spain, who were totally against the award.

During the festival held on September 22 of this year, Johnny he gave a lecture on the culture of cancellation and how it had affected him. By the time of the question section, someone posted an audio of Amber heard that could be heard all over the place, but it was not just any audio, but the statement he gave upon leaving the trial that took place between the newspaper The Sun vs Johnny Depp, who called him a wife beater.









Next we will share with you the Spanish translation of the audio of Amber Heard:

It has been really painful to relive the breakdown of my relationship, to have my reasons, my truth questioned and the most intimate and traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast to the entire world.. Amber Heard

The moment that was generated during the audio playback was quite awkward, but for some reason, it seems that Johnny depp he was unaware of it or completely ignored it. Either way, someone had every intention of ruining the actor’s press conference. To finish, it is unknown who or who placed the audio.

