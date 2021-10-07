Jennifer Lawrence’s looks she’s inspiring new moms with

When it comes to showing off a pregnancy, celebrities are true experts and Jennifer Lawrence has entered the maternity trend list with her latest looks.

The actress is one of the most hermetic of the show so that you can seldom see him in his day to day life. Now, she has surprised with her first pregnancy next to her husband, Cooke maroney.

It was the representative of the Oscar winner who confirmed the news to People magazine and since then, fans have been driven crazy by the images that have circulated

“Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal partner who she loves, respects and enjoys. They love married life and they have a solid foundation for having a baby. She is very happy and eager to be a mother. “Said the source to People.

Lawrence and Maroney met in 2018 and got engaged a year later. They got married in 2019 and since then they have had a solid relationship, far from the eyes of the world. Of course, their wedding was one of the most anticipated of that year and had 150 guests among those who were Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, and Emma Stone.

Now Jennifer has been in the crosshairs of paparazzi, who have captured her wearing the best maternity looks which you can definitely imitate if you’re a new mom like her.

Recently the actress of American hustle She was seen in New York taking a walk and sporting her little baby bump.

Lawrence wore a leggings set and black crop top, exposing her belly. In addition, he complemented the outfit with a shoulder strap Dior black, orange cat eye sunglasses and layered pearl and gold necklaces. Comfort above all!









In June, the celebrity was photographed looking radiant with a yellow summer dress during a walk with her husband through the New Orleans Museum of Art, in the city of Louisiana. The couple are said to have enjoyed a late lunch at a local barbecue restaurant and then strolled through City Park before visiting the nearby gallery.

Remember that yellow is a powerful color that denotes good energy so there is nothing better to fill yourself with it by wearing an outfit in this color.

A few weeks ago, the actress from The Hunger Games was captured with a jean jumpsuit which is definitely a must for any pregnant woman. Lawrence captured glances with her smile and that outfit was the perfect touch to make her look feminine and comfortable at the same time.

The short-sleeved jumpsuit that featured a tie-dye accent along the neckline. She also chose trainers and a black nylon Prada bag slung over her arm.

On another occasion, Jen showed off her belly dressed in a pale pink floral print jumpsuit as she walked through the streets of New York City.

The actress chose to combine the jumpsuit with a white T-shirt, a brown leather bag and finished off with low sandals and black cat-eye-shaped sunglasses. This was the first time she was caught after her pregnancy was confirmed.

