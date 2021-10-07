Jennifer Lawrence shows off her pregnancy during abortion march – Noticieros Televisa

Jennifer Lawrence, who just announced that he is pregnant, attended a demonstration in favor of the decriminalization of abortion in the U.S. The images of the actress in the march have caused mixed reactions among her fans.

Through an image published on her social networks, actress and comedian Amy Schumer shared that she attended a demonstration in favor of the decriminalization of abortion. In the image, she appears accompanied by the actress and Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence.

“I do not have a uterus and she is pregnant but here we are,” reads the message that accompanies the image.

In the image, Jennifer Lawrence carries a banner that reads: “Women cannot be free if they do not control their bodies.” For his part, Schumer carries another banner that states: “Abortion is essential.”









Lawrence’s appearance at the rally caused controversy among his fans on social media. Some of these found it contradictory that the actress attended the demonstration while pregnant.

However, a majority of her followers congratulated her for attending and saw with approval her positioning by the reproductive rights of women.

Jennifer Lawrence announced her pregnancy in early September 2021. Since 2019, the actress has been married to Cooke Maroney, who is the director of an art gallery.