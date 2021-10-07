Thursday, October 7, 2021
HomeCelebrityJennifer Aniston: The Friends Actress Movies Streaming
Celebrity

Jennifer Aniston: The Friends Actress Movies Streaming

By Sonia Gupta
0
44




After encountering various financial difficulties, a New York couple, starring Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, you must move to Atlanta. However, on their way south, they find a curious hippie community and decide to consider this new lifestyle.

Who * & $%! are the millers? (2013)

We’re The Millers (2013)Courtesy

Famous for the viral meme of a movie scene, this comedy starring Jennifer Aniston next to Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts, tells the story of a marijuana trafficker who, in order to pay off his debt to his supplier, must form a false family to smuggle an order across the border.




Dumplin ‘(2018)

Dumplin ‘(2018)Bob Mahoney / Netflix

This original movie by Netflix tells the story of a teenage girl who seeks to show how difficult it is to meet the world’s expectations. For this, the young (Danielle macdonald) enrolls in a beauty contest organized by the ex-queen of the pageant and her own mother (Jennifer Aniston).

Mystery on board (2019)

Mystery on Board (2019)Scott yamano

The latest film by Friends actress, the joint again with Adam Sandler on Mystery on board, where a New York cop and his wife try to solve a mysterious murder on a yacht of a famous billionaire, during their long-awaited trip to Europe.


Previous articleBatman: which one of them has the best Batmobile?
Next articleTom Cruise is in Barcelona to thank the exhibitors and show the start of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv