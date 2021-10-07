Jennifer Aniston: The Friends Actress Movies Streaming

After encountering various financial difficulties, a New York couple, starring Jennifer Aniston and Paul Rudd, you must move to Atlanta. However, on their way south, they find a curious hippie community and decide to consider this new lifestyle.

Who * & $%! are the millers? (2013)

We’re The Millers (2013) Courtesy

Famous for the viral meme of a movie scene, this comedy starring Jennifer Aniston next to Jason Sudeikis and Emma Roberts, tells the story of a marijuana trafficker who, in order to pay off his debt to his supplier, must form a false family to smuggle an order across the border.









Dumplin ‘(2018)

Dumplin ‘(2018) Bob Mahoney / Netflix

This original movie by Netflix tells the story of a teenage girl who seeks to show how difficult it is to meet the world’s expectations. For this, the young (Danielle macdonald) enrolls in a beauty contest organized by the ex-queen of the pageant and her own mother (Jennifer Aniston).

Mystery on board (2019)

Mystery on Board (2019) Scott yamano

The latest film by Friends actress, the joint again with Adam Sandler on Mystery on board, where a New York cop and his wife try to solve a mysterious murder on a yacht of a famous billionaire, during their long-awaited trip to Europe.