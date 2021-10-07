Jennifer Aniston fascinates in a “total black” look with flared trousers

Jennifer Aniston lived a very special moment during the recording of the new installment of The Morning Show: the actress lived closely with Foo fighters, a rock band that he admires, and he did it with style.

In recent days, through his profile on Instagram, the star shared overwhelmed with emotion the images of the special moment during the filming of the second season of the series.

In the gallery, the famous 52-year-old looked like any fan when she meets her beloved idol, but also oozed elegance into a outfit total black with the pants in trend this season.

On look black, Jennifer Aniston exudes sophistication in The Morning Show

During the filming of the apparent special participation of this group in the Apple TV + program, Aniston gave a lesson in style in a look of his character in fiction, ‘Alex Levy ‘.

Under the stylistic guidance of Julie Anne Ramos, the fixture looked splendid in the monochromatic outfit starring flared trousers from Magda Butrym.

The elegant and classic custom design, crafted from cozy black wool, It was straight legged and high waisted.

It was perfectly complemented with a sophisticated tie-neck blouse lavallière and long sleeves in silk crepe muslin signed by Yves Saint Laurent.









Jennifer Aniston and Dave Grohl | Instagram: @jenniferaniston

With a pair of pointed heels, Jennifer completed the outfit to get into the skin of her role in the series that stars with Reese witherspoon.

“The @foofighters paid a visit to @themorningshow. This fan will never forget this day! ‘ Dave Grohl.

With this style, Jennifer Aniston not only did it remind us of the power of a look all in black to make us look stylish and elegant instantly.

In addition, it showed that an infallible way to dress in a sophisticated and comfortable way is by betting on these wide boot tailored pants.

If you combine it with a cute blouse and classic heels, just as the businesswoman did in the Golden Globe nominated broadcast, you will get an ideal outfit to go to the office being the working lady more stylish.

