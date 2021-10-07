Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone, image from ‘Mercenaries 4’

‘The Mercenaries 4 ‘is already underway, and to show its first picture : Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone posing full of muscles.

“Back to work with the main man.” That’s how Jason statham confirmed an open secret: ‘The Mercenaries 4‘has begun to record and has wanted to demonstrate it with the first picture with Sylvester Stallone, both with the classic work clothes, that black jumpsuit that accompanies them on every mission. Filming is scheduled for the end of 2021 or at most, early 2022, and finally the pandemic has not prevented a delay in the date and programming.

“Enjoying a great day with my good friend Jason in the new ‘Los Mercenarios’, Sly added on his Instagram account with the same photo. Without a doubt, the saga with the most muscles in the history of cinema is already underway, as announced a few days ago …









The story was uncovered a few days before, when Sly traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in the Arnold Sports Classic, and met with Dolph Lundgren – his arch enemy in Rocky IV, which now premieres a new director’s cut – and Arnold Schwarzenegger through the screen due to injury. Together the first three films of Los Mercenarios, and there they announced that the filming of the fourth installment was beginning. They were both in England to start working on the new ‘Expendables’ and with the new cast members, “Sly joked on his Instagram this past weekend surrounded by mirrors.

There will be again actors of the stature of Dolph, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mel Gibson, among others … whom they will gather in the fourth film Megan Fox, Andy García, or 50 Cent among others.

