interview about his opinion of the Academy

The Californian Katy Perry has been active in the music industry for more than 13 years. His debut was made in 2008 with the single I kissed a girl and since then he has garnered multiple accolades for his recordings, singles, albums, and world concert tours.

So far Perry has released 5 studio albums, 6 EPs, 1 live album, 32 singles, 32 music videos. Projects that have led her to be the winner of awards such as Billboards, ASCAP, American Music Awards, MTV’s VMA, Much Music, among others. Nevertheless, Despite its massive success and rave reviews from music critics, it has never won a Grammy. still considered the most important musical award for singers and composers.

Perry has been nominated in 13 categories at the Grammy Awards for projects. I Kissed a girl, Hot N Cold, Teenage Dream, California Gurls, Firework, Wide Awake, Roar, PRISM and Dark Horse, But at his house there is still no golden gramophone award.









Katy Perry is the cover of Power Of Women of the entertainment portal Variety and in the middle of an interview the journalist Shirley Halperin asked him about his opinion for never winning a Grammy. Without mincing words, the singer revealed that the award is not something that now takes away her sleep or is validation for her career and impact on music.

To the question “You’ve been streamed more than 50 billion times, but you don’t have a Grammy yet” Katy Perry replied “I’ve been nominated 13 times and to be honest, I always rely on numbers and they don’t lie. And I’m fine with that. Everyone has an opinion and that’s wonderful, but numbers are numbers. Mathematics is sacred. “

Finally Katy added that the awards and recognitions do not make her feel powerful, but that her empowerment achieves it day by day with making sure that she is happy and has good mental health.

