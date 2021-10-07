MADRID, Sep 18 (CulturaOcio) –

It is undeniable that Nicolas Cage he is one of the most prolific actors in recent years. And it is that the protagonist of Wild Heart, With Air or The rock has been dedicated lately to star multiple productions of series B of the most varied and unique. However, there is a limit that not even he himself dares to cross: his latest film. “I’m not going to see it, but I hope you like it”, has come to declare the interpreter.

One of the last projects of the Oscar winner for best actor for Leaving Las Vegas it is The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, a film in which Cage plays himself, or rather, the image that a large part of the public has of him. The actor has stated in an interview with Collider that he does not agree with how he has been portrayed in the film.

“I will never see that movie“, said the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, who, although he assures that they have told him that the film is good, he does not feel identified with it.

“My representative, Mike Nilon, who has also produced it, is very happy, he told me that the public loved it,” said Cage before clarifying: “But it’s too hard for me to go to the movies and see myself playing the completely neurotic and anxious Tom Gormican version of me“.









It is known that one of the most popular records of the interpreter is when he gets carried away by hysteria, giving completely delusional moments on screen like his odyssey with the flames in Color Out of Space, its brutal ending in Mandy or all his appearances in Vampire kisses. Apparently, the director of his latest film wanted to exploit it to the fullest, clashing with the interests of the actor.

“I said to him ‘Tom, that’s not me’, because in reality I am calm, thoughtful and I take a lot of time to think“, said the interpreter who has clarified that he is not as unhinged as the film wants to make him seem.” But he told me, ‘Okay, but the neurotic Nicolas Cage is the best Cage’, so I replied, ‘okay, okay, let’s go with it, I’ll do whatever you want,’ “added the actor.

The protagonist of The wicker man he concluded the interview with a firm sentence: “I’m not going to see it, but I hope you like it“.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent chronicles the deranged journey of Nicolas Cage trying to collaborate with the CIA while dealing with his own family and trying to land a role in the next Quentin Tarantino film. Along with the protagonist will be a cast consisting of Pedro Pascal and Neil Patrick Harris among many others. The film will hit theaters in April 2022.