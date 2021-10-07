Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebrityIGTV is over? Instagram will have changes to publish videos
Celebrity

IGTV is over? Instagram will have changes to publish videos

By Hasan Sheikh
0
58




Through its official forum, Facebook announced that it has implemented a number of changes to its IGTV and feed videos on Instagram.

The brand of Mark Zuckerberg tHe also indicated that a new tab of video on Instagram profiles, this as a combined video format so that people can discover new attractive content more easily.

It may interest you: Sofía Vergara appears without any clothes and covered by some coffee beans

According to the company, the bet with this novelty seeks to help the community of creators to promote the video format as a key resource to create their stories.

What changes are coming for IGTV and the Instagram Feed?

The IGTV videos and feed will now be a similar format, however, the way to load these contents will be similar. Just press the ‘+’ sign from the camera roll.




However, the user will begin to see the presence of new functions such as clipping, filtering, and tagging people and location.

Through these tools, users can continue posting your videos through Stories and share them via direct messages.

Do the metrics change for analyzing videos?

Facebook indicated that the new tab ‘Video’ will be the home of this combined video format. When the user is viewing content in full screen, they can also continue scrolling to discover new video content from creators that may be of interest to you.

Also read: Julieta Venegas launches collaboration with Bad Bunny

The brand also assured that gradually merge the statistics of the posts in the feeds and videos, the platform’s bet is to offer a combined metric. This modification would also help to better understand the behavior of the posts.


Previous article▷ #PHOTOS This is the Venezuelan artist who designed Vin Diesel’s wardrobe for the game Ark 2 # 30Sep
Next articleAngelina Jolie explains why she accepted the role of superhero in The Eternals
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv