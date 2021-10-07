IGTV is over? Instagram will have changes to publish videos

Through its official forum, Facebook announced that it has implemented a number of changes to its IGTV and feed videos on Instagram.

The brand of Mark Zuckerberg tHe also indicated that a new tab of video on Instagram profiles, this as a combined video format so that people can discover new attractive content more easily.

According to the company, the bet with this novelty seeks to help the community of creators to promote the video format as a key resource to create their stories.

What changes are coming for IGTV and the Instagram Feed?

The IGTV videos and feed will now be a similar format, however, the way to load these contents will be similar. Just press the '+' sign from the camera roll.









However, the user will begin to see the presence of new functions such as clipping, filtering, and tagging people and location.

Through these tools, users can continue posting your videos through Stories and share them via direct messages.

Do the metrics change for analyzing videos?

Facebook indicated that the new tab ‘Video’ will be the home of this combined video format. When the user is viewing content in full screen, they can also continue scrolling to discover new video content from creators that may be of interest to you.

The brand also assured that gradually merge the statistics of the posts in the feeds and videos, the platform’s bet is to offer a combined metric. This modification would also help to better understand the behavior of the posts.