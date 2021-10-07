Hugh Jackman is Libra and this is his dark side according to the Zodiac

From September 23 to October 22 people are born under the sign of Libra. A sign of air, which is assured is one of the most fair and balanced hence its archetype is a scale.

They are elegant, diplomatic and empatheticIn addition to having an exquisite taste for fashion and having a highly developed altruistic sense, Libras also do not like routine, especially in their work.

All of the above seems to perfectly describe to actor Hugh Jackman, who was born on October 12 and is governed by this sign zodiacal, but, not everything is honey on flakes, so today we tell you the darker side of Libra.

It is not satisfied with anything

Once you got what you really wanted with all your heart, you don’t need it anymore. He never learns about this, and he knows that it will always be so.

He doubts a lot in his choices because he doesn’t want to lose any. It can make many people desperate when they have to decide. But he understands that sometimes, as irritable as he is, he is likely to get both.

If you have any debt to him, you must pay

This horoscope sign seeks balance in his life and order, so without any doubt he knows that what he does, it pays. Everything comes, everything has a beginning and an end. Each stage must be closed, sooner or later.

Obsessed with beauty

Ruled by Venus, they are simply in love with beauty, being those natives who can notice a beautiful color and appreciate a perfect drawing. However, they are also obsessed with their own beauty, which can cause them to be overly critical and avoid ugliness.

Too changeable

Because they are an air sign, they can change their decisions too often, which is very frustrating. It is easy to have an influence on Libras because they believe everything, plus they are vain and dependent.