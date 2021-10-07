How to dress on a date after 40, according to Ben Affleck

Wondering how to dress on a date if you’re over 40? Ben affleck has the answer.

Affleck He has already shown the world that there are cases in which getting back with an ex can be a very good decision and that dating does not end in the 20s or 30s. Also, it is proof that, if this happens after you meet 40, so it is important to also think about having some changes in the way you dress.

After 40 you probably already have more experience, a few relationships (good and bad) and also you found your personal styleBut that’s not to say that dating and relationships have just gotten easier, or that you don’t have to put in the effort to keep making a good impression or to surprise the other person.

No matter how old you are, always you should look good when you have a date And not only because it gives you security and confidence in yourself, but because it is also a way to show the other person that you care enough to dress a little better. And you must not forget that the correct outfit can make you look younger, attractive and even mysterious (or why do you think James bond He always wears the best suits, polo shirts and pants on his missions?).

Ben affleck He’s not exactly a style icon (he doesn’t dress exactly bad, but he’s not the most innovative or risky either), but that’s why he becomes the normal man’s guide to learning how to dress on a date, especially if he’s 30. They are already left behind and now you are a more mature man who knows what he wants.

How to dress on a date after 40?









Dress for the occasion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at The Last Duel Premiere John phillips

This is the most important thing, you will not look good you will not feel comfortable if you are dressed for the wrong situation or weather. One of the key points of dressing well is to understand and learn to use the different dress codes, using the classics to never fail.

Your look must be at the height of that of your partner, and you must take care of even the smallest detail so that everything looks perfect. Many things are forgiven when you are young and “you are learning”, but when you are already 40 the world expects you to have everything under control, especially your looks.

The suit does not fail