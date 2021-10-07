Friday, October 8, 2021
HomeCelebrityHotel Transylvania 4 | There is already a date! Do...
Celebrity

Hotel Transylvania 4 | There is already a date! Do you know HERE when the monster movie arrives on Amazon Prime Video?

By Hasan Sheikh
0
64




Series

Drac and his monstrous friends transform into humans, while Johnny turns into a monster.

Hotel transylvania 4

Free time

© SonyHotel transylvania 4

The fans of “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” for its premiere. Sony Pictures’ plans were to release the film in theaters in the middle of this year, but The coronavirus pandemic forced the company to set other dates that have also had to be postponed.




Despite the fact that now that the health emergency is a little more controlled worldwide, it was agreed that the monster movie will debut directly on streaming, specifically in Amazon Prime Video.

When is Hotel Transylvania 4 released on Amazon Prime Video?

As reported by Variety magazine, Amazon Prime Video plans to release “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” on January 14, 2022.

From that date the film will be available on the streaming platform for all its subscribers, without no additional cost.

“Hotel Transylvania 4” It will be the last film in the franchise which ends a journey that began in 2012. This version focuses on the consequences of Monsterfication Lightning from Van Helsing, which turns humans into monsters and monsters into humans. A) Yes, Drac and his monstrous friends transform into humans, while Johnny turns into a monster. With their new bodies the characters must band together to find a cure before it’s too late.

The film was directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon; and features the dubbing voices of Brian hull (replacing Adam Sandler), Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Ian McShane, Keegan-Michael Key, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell (replacing Kevin James), Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan and Molly Shannon.

Check out the trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4 below:


Previous articleUnicorn backed by Leonardo DiCaprio now valued at $ 1,500M
Next articleColdplay, BTS and Billie Eilish dominate record sales on Amazon
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv