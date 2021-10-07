Hotel Transylvania 4 | There is already a date! Do you know HERE when the monster movie arrives on Amazon Prime Video?

Drac and his monstrous friends transform into humans, while Johnny turns into a monster.

The fans of “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” for its premiere. Sony Pictures’ plans were to release the film in theaters in the middle of this year, but The coronavirus pandemic forced the company to set other dates that have also had to be postponed.









Despite the fact that now that the health emergency is a little more controlled worldwide, it was agreed that the monster movie will debut directly on streaming, specifically in Amazon Prime Video.

When is Hotel Transylvania 4 released on Amazon Prime Video?

As reported by Variety magazine, Amazon Prime Video plans to release “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” on January 14, 2022.

From that date the film will be available on the streaming platform for all its subscribers, without no additional cost.

“Hotel Transylvania 4” It will be the last film in the franchise which ends a journey that began in 2012. This version focuses on the consequences of Monsterfication Lightning from Van Helsing, which turns humans into monsters and monsters into humans. A) Yes, Drac and his monstrous friends transform into humans, while Johnny turns into a monster. With their new bodies the characters must band together to find a cure before it’s too late.

The film was directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon; and features the dubbing voices of Brian hull (replacing Adam Sandler), Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Ian McShane, Keegan-Michael Key, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell (replacing Kevin James), Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan and Molly Shannon.

Check out the trailer for Hotel Transylvania 4 below: