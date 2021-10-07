Helen Mirren: The actress reveals her secrets about beauty and confidence

Helen mirren she’s played everyone from the inspector, Jane Tennison, to Queen Elizabeth, and she’s won too many awards to list. After more than 30 years of career, at 76 years old it seems not to stop.

Recently, the british actress, Helen mirren, starred in the parade of L’Oreal Paris in the ‘City of Light’, as she is also a brand ambassador. Before the show, she spoke with the British Beauty and Wellness Editor Vogue, Hannah Coates, on self-confidence, dancing with Vin Diesel and always getting her outfit ready the night before.

The L’Oréal show

‘I have done a lot of theater in my life, so the idea of ​​going out to parade is in my DNA. But what I like about fashion shows is that – unlike the theater, where everything is rehearsed and everyone knows what they are doing (or so you hope) – it is absolute chaos! I love the technicality of how a fashion show is put on, it’s so much fun to watch. And I have to say that all the models are so cool. They are relaxed because they do it over and over again, so they are used to chaos. Meanwhile, I look at it all with awe and wonder. Somehow, miraculously, there is a moment where they all line up, place one after the other and everything fits together. Everything looks perfect and everyone knows what they are doing, I never get it, but it’s a lot of fun. ‘

Helen Mirren at the L’Oreal Paris 2021 show during Paris Fashion Week. Pascal Le Segretain

Her makeup

‘I always combine it and do something different. I wear makeup based on how I feel. I usually apply what I have on hand in my drawer makeup I reach in and take the first thing. If is one eyeliner silver or a black one that fades, I wear it and do makeup on the go. I love makeup and beauty products Overall: I love the feel and smell, as well as its containers. I like to break my own rules as much as possible. If I work with a makeup artist, they ask me what I like and I always tell them that my face is their canvas and that they do whatever they want. So you always find new ideas and ways to see yourself. We all get stuck in the same way we fix our eyes, hair, or lips — it’s good to change it. ‘









The secret of life

‘As charming as it was to dance with Vin Diesel in the rain in the Piazza San Marco“Was it a dream?” That is not the secret of a life well lived. Don’t feel paralyzed by your own insecurities and don’t be overly polite or apologetic in life. I mean, I hope to be a very educated person, I hate rudeness, but that is not what I mean, rather that you must be open to opportunities. Talk to people and be as open as possible. It is a very good idea, from time to time, to look at the world as a child or a foreigner and be a witness to your own environment. Imagine that you see it for the first time and try to experience the magic in it, because there is magic in all environments. All you need to do is see it with new eyes. ‘

How does Helen Mirren prepare for an event?

‘Normally, if I have to go to some kind of show, or if I am traveling or I have to do an interview, I prepare the clothes the night before. I leave the stockings, the shoes, the sweater, the underwear — whatever I need — all ready to go. It means that if I’m overwhelmed in the morning – which is what happens often because I’m late – I don’t worry about what I’m going to wear, because I know everything is going to work out. That’s all I do. ‘

On how she started to feel more confident and comfortable in her own skin