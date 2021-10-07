HBO Max: Denzel Washington stars in this Oscar-winning movie you need to see

Throughout his 46 years active in the world of acting, Denzel Washington has done work that has captivated the world in general, for which he has received accolades and awards, but the film that earned him a Oscar you can see it in HBO Max and you should not miss it.

Training Day (Training Day) premiered in 2001 under the direction of Antoine Fuqua and with the script of David Yesterday, while the film was carried out by Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke, Scott Glenn, Eve Mendes, Cliff Curtis, Dr dre and Snoop Dogg, so it ended up being a real box office hit.

On the other hand, in addition to the awards and recognitions of the film, almost 15 years later the story continues to bear fruit and even a couple of series have been worked in which the lives of the characters are addressed,

What is it about?

In Los Angeles, rookie Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) is preparing to join the narcotics squad, who will come under the tutelage of Detective Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington), an arrogant policeman, with unorthodox methods, but ruthless and to some extent effective.

Alonzo tries to teach rookie Jake the basics of his trade, which involves associating with some of the major criminal gangs operating on the streets of Los Angeles. Faced with this situation, Detective Harris forces Hoyt to consume the drug, arguing that a good police officer must know the merchandise against which he operates.

In just 24 hours, Agent Hoyt will realize that Alonzo is up to something involving the young agent, but needs to unmask him before things get out of hand. At the end of the day, someone must “be a wolf to protect the flock,” in Agent Harris’ own words.









Harvest of successes

The performances of Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke were recognized, which earned the first his Oscar What Better Actor and his nomination for second in the category of Better Actor from Distribution. In the same way, the film managed to collect awards at festivals and at the same time, it became a box office success, since it had a cost of $ 45 million and raised more than 104 million dollars.

On specialized film sites such as Rotten Tomatoes, Training Day (Training Day) has a passing grade of 73 percent and in Metacritic received a score of 69 percent, with reviews being primarily positive for the plot, story, narrative, and formidable performances.

Even more than 15 years after its theatrical release, Training Day (Training Day) was adapted for a television series with the participation of Jerry bruckheimer to develop the concept, while it would be Warner Bros. Television the person in charge of its production and distribution. But after a season and four months after one of the protagonists (Bill paxton) the series was canceled.

In October 2019, Warner Bros. He announced that he was developing a prequel to the film, which would address the story of the young Alonzo Harris in his role as a rookie in the police force, as well as a key moment that would change the course of his life.

For all these reasons, Training Day (Training Day) is the best option you can find on the platform HBO Max and what you need to see.