HBO Celebrates 30 Years In Latin America With 30 Days Of Releases – We Are Not Ñoños

October 31, 1991 HBO It was lit for the first time in Latin America and, with its arrival, it would change everything, that is why to celebrate its 30 years, it has prepared a whole month of anniversary, with a premiere every day of October.

LOS SOPRANOS, BAND OF BROTHERS, GAME OF THRONES, CHERNOBYL, BIG LITTLE LIES, WATCHMEN, TRUE DETECTIVE and MARE OF EASTTOWN are just some of the hundreds of titles that resonate with audiences as milestones in entertainment and culture, and today they are all available on the streaming platform HBO Max, which continues to bring these and other new stories to a new entertainment experience and many more audiences.

Promoting new ways of telling stories, HBO is able to bring the world together in front of its screen, captivating its audience with powerful plots and unique characters that change the direction of television time and time again.

Imperfect characters, endearing friendships, epic battles, fascinating mysteries, loves and betrayals; all of them unforgettable. 30 years exciting, dreaming stories, breaking molds and setting milestones. HBO celebrates a new anniversary with its best series and movies, throughout the month of October and in all its signals. 30 days of special content for your fans of all ages.

HBO: 30 DAYS OF RELEASES

A new premiere every day in October on the screen of HBO It is what he gives us for his 30 years. Highlights are the highly anticipated premiere of the new season of the Emmy and Golden Globe winning series, SUCCESSION, in addition to the return with new seasons of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, INSECURE and BATWOMAN and the new Spanish series LIBERTAD. In addition, new films such as SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY, MORTAL KOMBAT, CITY OF LIES, THE SILENCING and FREAKY, among many others.

HBO SIGNATURE: 30 DAYS OF UNFORGETTABLE SERIES

But in addition to premieres, we will also have marathons of our favorite series, those that are part of HBO’s history. HBO Signature joins the celebration with the best series: those that redefined entertainment for their epic characters, unforgettable scenes, incredible talent in front of and behind the camera, and for always remaining among the favorites of the public.

The first week of October will feature prominently for all seasons of THE SOPRANO, whose protagonist Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, is considered the best character in fictional history.

Then the first season of GAME OF THRONES, the global phenomenon that continues to gather millions of fans around the world.









In addition, other mythical series such as THE WIRE, CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, BAND OF BROTHERS, EPITAFIOS, BIG LITTLE LIES, WATCHMEN, CHERNOBYL, TRUE DETECTIVE, BOARDWALK EMPIRE, GIRLS, SIX FEET UNDER, WESTWORLD, PATRIA, SR. AVILA, CAPADOCIA, I MAY DESTROY YOU, SEX AND THE CITY and the recent MARE OF EASTTOWN, among other.

HBO MUNDI: 30 DAYS OF INDIE FILM

Every day, an independent or foreign film for lovers of auteur cinema recognized by critics around the world and celebrated at the most prestigious festivals. Some exclusive premieres stand out such as the French film directed by Nicolas Bedos and presented at the Cannes Film Festival, THE BELLE EPOQUE; the Mexican EMMA, by Julio Bárcenas, who questions gender stereotypes through its young protagonist; and the Brazilian documentary JUST MENINAS, which exposes the complex situation of Brazilian girls embarking on the adult world of marriage.

HBO PLUS: CHILLING 30 DAYS

And because in addition to the 30th anniversary of HBO October is also the month of Halloween, you cannot miss the best horror movies. HBO Plus presents some must-see films of the genre such as ANNABELLE, DOCTOR SLEEP and THE EXORCIST, as well as exclusive premieres among which stand out ISABELLE, TALES FROM THE HOOD 3, TREMORS: SHRIEKER ISLAND and the miniseries HUNGRY GHOSTS.

HBO XTREME: EXTREME 30 DAYS

HBO Xtreme bet on this celebration with the best action films that leave the audience on the edge of their seat. The saga of FAST & FURIOUS, DEATH RACE, THE MAN FROM UNCLE, 1917 and COLLIDE they will be part of this collection of 30 films.

HBO FAMILY: 30 DAY WITH THE BEST ANIMATED

The characters most loved by children join the party with a selection of animated content to share with the smallest of the family, such as TOM & JERRY, TROLLS WORLD TOUR, THE SMURFS, SHREK 2 and HAPPY FEET, among many others.

HBO POP: 30 DAYS TO LAUGH AND FALL IN LOVE

To enjoy the best love stories, HBO Pop brings a complete selection of romantic comedies with great female leads such as Julia Roberts, Jennifer Anniston, Kristen Bell, Angelina Jolie and Anya Taylor-Joy, in unforgettable films such as MONA LISA SMILE, EMMA, BAD MOMS, THE TOURIST or EAT, PRAY LOVE, among others.

All this content is also available on HBO Max.