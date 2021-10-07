“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” celebrates 20 years of premiere: the present of ten actors who were part of the successful saga | HBO Max | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

The saga of Harry Potter not only gave its creator JK Rowling the title of one of the hundred most influential women of the last century according to ‘Times’. The huge success that accompanied the seven films about the world’s most famous boy wizard also launched its cast of little actors led by Daniel ratcliffe, elevating them to the status of millionaire stars under 30 years old, for example. “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, the first film that excited more than one in 2001, celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. After this time, how much do we know today about the most important actors in the fiction of “magic and sorcery”?

SEE ALSO: “Candy Candy” turns 45 with the hottest question: Terry or Albert?

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, among others, gave life to the group of students of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and the streets of the wizarding world “no ‘muggle’ (people without powers)” today is unforgettable for many. Not only because there is a Universal Studios theme park called “Wizarding World of Harry Potter”, But above all because of the nostalgia of feeling the emotion of the story, which attracted so many fans between 2001 and 2011, years in which the seven films were released.

DANIEL RADCLIFFE (HARRY POTTER)

(Photo: TBS)

In the British film industry and in Hollywood, Daniel Radcliffe, now 32 years old, continues to make his way as an actor. He has had no major problem getting out of the character of Harry Potter and starring in other fictions, such as the Australian film “A Summer for Life” (2007) or the horror film “The Lady in Black” (2012), which is available on Prime Video. His most recent forays have been in the European fiction “Manos a la obra” (2019), in which he starred, and the TBS series “Miracle workers”, Where he plays the angel Craig. But next year he’s going to surprise us by playing the villain in the Sandra Bullock-produced and starring comedy “The Lost City of D” (Paramount +), which will be released the following year.

EMMA WATSON (HERMIONE GRANGER)

(Photo: AFP)

At 24, a few years after the premiere of the last film of Harry PotterEmma Watson decided to have a double life, as a human rights promoter and sporadic actress. Since June 2014, the actress has been a goodwill ambassador to UN Women and promotes gender identity. With the movies “My week with Marilyn” (2011), available on Prime Video, and “The Advantages of Being Invisible” (2012), which is on Netflix, she came out of the character of Hermione granger to show herself as a versatile artist.

Thereafter. Watson studied literature at Brown University and accepted few papers. A couple of years ago, we saw her in “Little women”(2019), a film available on Google Play, and whose role as Meg, excited the actress. Before the premiere, she had a couple of film roles, but at the moment she is dedicated to activism and her personal life.

RUPERT GRINT (RON WEASLEY)

Several years after his participation in “Harry Potter”, the film industry finally recognized the acting work of Rupert grint, who not only has a fortune that amounts to more than 20 million euros, but was also awarded this year for his role in the Apple TV + series “Servant”With the Hollywood Critics Association Award. But some of his works have been more in the television field, such as the series “Snatch”(2017-2018), and“Sick leave”(2017-2018), where he performs alongside Lindsay Lohan. There is not much information about his life about him on social networks, but he recently shared a photo on Instagram with his 1-year-old daughter, Wednesday G. Grint.

RALPH FIENNES (VOLDERMORT)

(Photo: AFP)

Ralph fiennes he is an artist that no one could forget. Voldemort, from the saga of Harry Potter, is among the most iconic characters of his career, others are the Nazi chief Amon Goeth from “Schindler’s List” (Netflix), the concierge M. Gustave from “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (Prime Video) and agent Gareth Mallory in “James Bond Skyfall” (Google Play). In September of this year, the film he co-stars with actress Jessica Chastain “The Forgiven” premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. In his long career, the 58-year-old actor has been nominated several times for the Oscars, Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards. What follows the successes.

MICHAEL GAMBON (ALBUS DUMBLEDORE)

(Photo: LD Entertainment)

He has the semblance of a character involved with the legal environment. Michael Gambon, was born as an actor in the theater, with the character of John Dexter in the play “Galileo”, a role that curiously has an appearance close to the director Albus Dumbledore of “Harry Potter”. But the extensive list of productions in which she has participated throughout her 80 years is surprising. Today he is already retired from the theater, because age weighed on and it was increasingly difficult to contain roles according to a Sunday Times publication in 2016. The last time we saw him was in the film “Cordelia” in 2019 and that same year in “Judy ”(Available on Star +).









TOM FELTON (DRACO MALFOY)

(Photo: Youtube)

Bad guys laugh often. In almost all the photographs of Tom felton, the actor looks smiling. And it is that he has advanced in recent years in his acting career. The first role after Draco Malfoy in “Harry Potter“He achieved it in a brief appearance in the movie” All about my chaos “, but later he accumulated other achievements, such as” The origin of the planet of the apes “(2011), in the series” The Flash “(available on Netflix) and “Origin” (original from Youtube). But acting is not the only thing in his life, there is also music and sports, since since 2008 he has had some singles and albums of the genre released with an independent label. The most recent is “YoOHoO” (2021) is on YouTube, Amazon Music and Apple Music. The last we heard from Felton was that he fainted at the Whistling Straits golf course in Wisconsin, United States, but his agent did not elaborate on the matter.

BONNIE WRIGHT (GINNY WEASLEY)

(Photo: Instagram)

The role of Ginny Weasley gave her the attitude to want more. After acting in the movies of “Harry Potter”, Studied film and arts and graduated as a graduate. At BonBonLumière, his production company, he has directed short films and music videos. Like her best friend Emma Watson, is an activist and promoter of a healthy lifestyle. In an Instagram post, he invites users to connect with a talk with a food health expert for the “United Nations International Day of Awareness on Food Waste and Loss.” In addition, it supports the international movement that fights against climate change, Greenpeace.

In an interview with People, Bonnie Wright said that the best thing for the Harry Potter story was not to reboot. “I hope they keep it as it was (…) I think it’s like a time capsule. If you open it and it changes and everything, it feels a little different, ”he said.

ROBBIE COLTRANE (RUBEUS HAGRI)

(Photo: Channel 4)

At age 70, Robie Coltrane has added important performances in film and television, such as the British series “National Treasure” which was nominated for the Royal Television Society Awards. According to IMDb, his last participation was in the series “Urban Myths”, where he acted in the character of Orson Welles and also participated with Rupert Grint in the first episode. Two years ago, a virtual presentation for Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure themed attraction premiered, in which Coltrane was joined by Mark Williams (Ron Weasley’s father in “Harry Potter”). That same year, the actor was convalescing from osteoarthritis, the degenerative disorder in the knees that he suffers from and what he did not report further.

MATTHEW LEWIS (NEVILLE LONGBOTTOM)

(Photo: Dissemination / Facebook)

Actor Matthew Lewis He no longer looks the same as in “Harry Potter”, something that affected him for years, as he has mentioned in interviews, because he was not at the weight he wanted. But it is not only the new look of Matthew Lewis that is curious, but also the roles that he has been adding to his resume on British television. Some of these are “In Love” (2018) and “All Creatures Large and Small” (2020). Last year he started filming on a local comedy, “Baby, done.” Lewis is the first character in the cast of the fantasy saga to be married, according to Vanity Fair, and he married Angela Jones, a lifestyle influencer from Florida, United States.

EVANNA LYNCH (LUNA LOVEGOOD)

(Photo: Instagram)

We see to Evanna lynch during the gala of “Dancing with the stars” (ABC) in 2018. The Irish actress is one of the stars of “Harry Potter”Who started at the age of 16 and now, at 30, continues to advance his career as an artist. He acted in the short film “Do you eat other animals?”(2021) and voiced one of the characters in the animated film“Middle School Moguls”(2019). Later, he moved to Los Angeles to continue his career. He has written a book that is available this year called “The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting.” On his Instagram profile, he shows himself as an animal activist.

THE DATA

The films of the saga of Harry Potter are available in HBO Max.

CONTINUE TO SKIP INTRO

SUGGESTED VIDEO

Juan Pablo Sallato talks to Saltar Intro about his docuseries “Libre” that reflects on the prison system in Chile. The series that narrates the murder of a Peruvian citizen in 2019 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 8.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU