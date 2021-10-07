Thursday, October 7, 2021
Genshin Impact: the best reddit memes inspired by patches 2.2 and 2.1

By Hasan Sheikh
The Genshin Impact Reddit community is known for being somewhat picky but also very creative. And not the first time they have laughed at the adventures in Teyvat! Player morale has been quite shaken recently due to various controversies, such as the anniversary and its limited playable content, and it’s time to take a break. What better way to do this than to enjoy some wildly clever and hilarious memes?

Please note that there are a lot of creations from the Genshin Impact community inspired by famous memes. Here we have chosen to show you some of the most successful.

The restaurant

Genshin Impact

by Paradox Valestein

“Always has been”

Childe’s excessive presence on banners is starting to be a nuisance for some (there are a total of three anyway). Long enough to laugh at that, right? Well, we will continue to wait for the five stars that we love the most.

Genshin Impact

by NightFall 015

The one with Natalie Portman

A very nice adaptation of the Natalie Portman / Hayden Christensen meme.




Genshin Impact

by Nitnah

The poet

Genshin Impact

by Blubobebabi

Contents of MGG FR.

Authors of the popular Genshin Impact, miHoYo does not intend to stop. The Chinese studio begins the launch of its next title, Honkai Star Rail, with a closed beta announced for this month of October.


