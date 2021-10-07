From the Pole to the Jungle: Will Smith Explores the Wonders of the World in Disney + ‘Welcome to Earth’ – Series News

The National Geographic documentary series for the streaming platform premieres in December of this year.

Will Smith He is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. And it does not surprise us. Almost all his films are synonymous with blockbusters and we have even seen him as a successful rapper. We already know that the versatile actor is capable of anything. Now, it takes us through the most extraordinary places in the world in the new Disney + documentary series: Welcome to earth.









Smith embarks on this new adventure with the director Darren aronofsky (Requiem for a Dream) where they will explore the wonders that the Earth offers us. The enthusiasm and curiosity of the well-known actor will lead him to reveal the most hidden secrets of these impressive landscapes.

You will not be alone on this journey. Smith and the filmmaker will be guided by the best scouts international National Geographic. From marine biologist Diva Amon to polar explorer Dwayne Fields to mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. All this with an impressive photograph.

More information at Disney Zone

The National Geographic documentary series for Disney + is composed by six chapters. An incredible journey in which the actor brings us closer to the most exciting spectacles of nature. And the trailer, which you can see above these lines, proves it.

Welcome to earth premieres in the month of December on Disney +.