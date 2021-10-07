from the change of look of Joaquin Phoenix to the meeting of two gallants, George Clooney and Ben Aflleck

Cindy Ord

In these last days there were many red carpets in Hollywood and in Europe and the paparazzi were able to record different snapshots starring, of course, various famous figures. From film or series premieres to parades and festivals. Love, smiles and changes of look can be seen in these postcards, where Joaquin Phoenix, George Clooney, Ben Affleck, Diego Boneta, Penelope Cruz and Charlize Theron, among others, shine.

Actress Renata Notni and Actor Diego Boneta at photocall for Platino awards 2021 in Madrid on Sunday, 03 October 2021.

Diego Boneta no longer hides his romance with Renata Notni and with her he was seen on the red carpet at the Platino awards in Madrid

Various renowned actors were shown at the Platinum awards, delivered in Madrid, where Diego Boneta he took all the eyes when walking down the red carpet with his current girlfriend. While, Penelope Cruz was seen in the Spanish capital at the premiere of Parallel mothers, Pedro Almodóvar’s latest production that has her as the protagonist.

Marta Fernandez Jara

Penélope Cruz, at the premiere of the acclaimed Parallel Mothers in Madrid (Marta Fernández Jara /)

Also in Europe they could be seen Amber heard and Helen mirren, who were part of fashion week in Paris and they went on the catwalks for a while.

LUCAS BARIOULET

Amber Heard was one of the figures of L’Oreal, at the Paris fashion week (LUCAS BARIOULET /)

British actress Helen Mirren presents a creation for L’Oreal on the sidelines of the Paris Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection shows at the Trocadero, in Paris on October 23, 2021. (Photo by Lucas BARIOULET / AFP)

With a rocker look, Helen Mirren also took to the catwalks

On the other side of the ocean, the actors also attended several unpostponable appointments. But there were some who especially attracted attention such as Joaquin Phoenix, who was seen with a very particular haircut at the New York Film Festival. In the same city, but in another event, Claire danes and her husband Hugh Dancy, and Maggie gyllenhaal and your partner Peter sarsgaard attended the premiere of Dopesick (Hulu), which took place at MoMA.









ANGELA WEISS

What a look. Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard, smiling at the premiere of Dopesick, at MoMA, in New York (ANGELA WEISS /)

ANGELA WEISS

Together. Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy also smiled for the cameras at the Hulu series premiere (ANGELA WEISS /)

Another of the most commented images of the last days is one that has two gallants in the center of the scene: they are George Clooney and Ben Affleck, who were very funny and loving when they met at the premiere of The Tender Bar, in Los Angeles.

LISA O’CONNOR

Very smiling. George Clooney and Ben Affleck, at the premiere of The Tender Bar in Los Angeles (LISA O’CONNOR /)

Another event that drew celebrities in California was the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2021, a meeting where attendees enjoyed a day of polo, picnic and glasses of champagne. From Charlize Theron and Christina Hendricks until Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley they said present at this bubbly event.

LISA O’CONNOR

Christina Hendricks, at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic 2021, was encouraged to a day of relaxation and champagne (LISA O’CONNOR /)

LISA O’CONNOR

Charlize Theron also participated in the glamorous event (LISA O’CONNOR /)

LISA O’CONNOR

Colorful Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley also enjoyed the exclusive picnic and polo (LISA O’CONNOR /)