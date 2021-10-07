From convent to luxury hotel in Cartagena

In 1607, a huge corner building was erected in Cartagena de Indias to function as a convent that housed the nuns of the Order of the Poor Clares. For more than a century, this place witnessed the history of the ‘Corralito de Piedra’ and functioned as a charity hospital, prison, and medical school, generating a series of Republican-style changes.

The Order of the Poor Clares was founded in 1212 by Clara Portinari inspired by the sanctity of La Porciúncula, and those who came to the city for missionary work. They lived on alms and donations, but it was the 2,500 pesos and land donated by Catalina de Cabrera from Cartagena that allowed them to build the convent with plans by the master builder of the colony Simón González, who also designed the Cathedral of Santa Catalina de Alejandría in the proclamation square.

More than 300 years later, this place became a luxurious hotel within the walled center of the city, called as the Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Hotel.

The building is characterized by its high and closed walls, a square shape, which makes all the places such as corridors, the main floor and the ground floor connect naturally with the central patio. The chapel, as in other convents in Spain, was small and rectangular with a single nave. The main door was always closed and only some of them were authorized for visits. Their only contact was through the lathe where they sold their bread and cookies that they made to survive. His routine was based on hearing mass, going to confession, communion and on the tasks of the community.

On October 15, 1995, the doors of the hotel were opened for the first time at a time that could not be better than the realization of the Summit of the Non-Aligned Countries, so that, among its first visitors, important figures such as the Prince Hussein of Jordan, Fidel Castro and Yasser Arafat.

Other illustrious guests include fashion icons, musicians, Nobel Prize winners, actors and film directors such as Jean Paul Gauthier, Mick Jagger, Don Juan Carlos Borbón y Sofía de Grecia, Gabriel García Márquez, Sting, Shakira, Sofía Vergara and Fernando Botero.









This last character is very important, since this is the only hotel in Colombia and the world that has a SUITE that pays a special tribute to the outstanding and renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero and that also has his endorsement and signature.