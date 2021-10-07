Thursday, October 7, 2021
HomeCelebrityFrench fries: everyone's and Cameron Díaz's favorites
Celebrity

French fries: everyone’s and Cameron Díaz’s favorites

By Hasan Sheikh
0
31




Everybody likes potatoes and Cameron Diaz not far behind. This classic, world-renowned dish has a lot of flavor and a favorite texture for many. The actress chooses to enjoy this classic whenever she can, accompanied by her favorite dressing, ketchup.

Today you will learn a very easy recipe to enjoy this dish like her. In our recipe you will find the secret of this preparation to achieve the typical crunchiness of this fast food. Follow the steps and enjoy your potatoes like Cameron Diaz, whenever you want.

Topics


Previous articleMarvel’s ‘What If …?’ finale presents a new team of Avengers – EzAnime.net
Next articleA few days! Kim Kardashian anticipates the look she will wear to host Saturday Night Live
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv