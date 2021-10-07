French fries: everyone’s and Cameron Díaz’s favorites

Everybody likes potatoes and Cameron Diaz not far behind. This classic, world-renowned dish has a lot of flavor and a favorite texture for many. The actress chooses to enjoy this classic whenever she can, accompanied by her favorite dressing, ketchup.

Today you will learn a very easy recipe to enjoy this dish like her. In our recipe you will find the secret of this preparation to achieve the typical crunchiness of this fast food. Follow the steps and enjoy your potatoes like Cameron Diaz, whenever you want.

Chips

Ph: Pixabay

Ingredients:

2 large potatoes

Oil

Salt

Pepper

Cameron Diaz

Ph: Pinterest

Procedure:









First wash your potatoes well. You can use them with skin or without skin, the important thing is that they are cut very thin. Then bring them to a boil for just one minute. Take them out of the boil and put them in cold water.

Then, heat oil in a pan and fry them.

Add salt and pepper.

If you have questions or want to provide recipe suggestions, you can contact us at cocamosjuntos@napsix.com. You can also write to us to receive the newsletter that we are preparing so that cooking becomes easier and easier.

We will answer you as soon as possible!