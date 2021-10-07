Thursday, October 7, 2021
Former member of ‘FAMA Code’ opens OnlyFans

By Sonia Gupta
Opening OnlyFans accounts continues to be a way to generate money in other ways and this time a former member of FAMA code announced that she has joined the adult content app.

It’s about the singer and actor Jonathan Becerra whom we met in 2003 as part of the second generation of this musical reality show.

At just 28 years old, the actor has been part of projects such as SOS Mission, How rich are so poor, Overcome fear, among others. In the same way, he has dabbled in music to which he has dedicated most of his life.

Through his Instagram account, the actor from Guadalajara, Jalisco invited his 200 thousand followers to follow him on OnlyFans where he charges $ 30 to view his content that has generated more than 200 likes.




Calf He is not the first member of the musical reality show to join since the actor Mickey santana who we met in Friends forever it also came in a few months ago.

LDAV


