Five Meryl Streep movies you must see yes or yes

The journalist from MDZ Radio specialized in cinema and series, Gonzalo Arroyo, made a podium of 4 films from Meryl streep that you must see sometime in your life. Later, the journalist from Sonría lo Somos Filmando, Nimsi Franciscangeli, added a bonus track with her recommendation.

The 4 list films unmissable of Meryl streep, according to Gonzalo Arroyo is the following:

The laundry

In “La Lavandería”, cataloged by Arroyo as a “movie”, “Meryl streep plays an elderly woman who just lost her husband on vacation. For that accident, he must collect compensation but he realizes that he will never receive it. “

From there, she begins to investigate for herself and discovers a major scam. This film, based on a true fact, gives an account of “how these life insurance companies are managed and even have a connection with the Panama Papers.”

The House of Spirits

“It is the stark story of an upper-class Chilean family. It tells the story from the 19th century to the coup that overthrew Salvador Allende.” Meryl streep is Clara, the grandmother of this wealthy family. “A film so as not to get lost, “warns Arroyo.

The hours

“This film tells 3 stories of women in 3 different eras. It touches on issues as strong as the existential crisis, insanity, suicide, HIV, guilt, repression and sexual identity, “said Arroyo.

“Meryl streep she plays Clarisa, a literary agent trying to keep her sanity as she struggles to organize a reception in honor of her friend, a poet with HIV. “









The bridges of Madison

“There is not much to tell about this film that is no longer known. It has to be and is number one of Meryl streep. We all wanted her to follow her love story and leave her husband, but the ending was as unexpected as it was real. ”

The Madison Bridges was trained in 1995.

Finally, the last recommendation, by Nimsi Franciscangeli:

Bonus Track: Lions for Lamb

Nimsi Franciscangeli added to the ranking “Lions for Lamb”. And said it is “a film to see multiple times. It shows the drama in American society, the importance to them of the Army. Adolescents and their position before the war and in the background the entire political, economic and commercial plot “.