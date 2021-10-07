Fan bumps into Anne Hathaway in a restaurant, she greets him and he screams with excitement

New York.- There is no doubt that Famous they are like any other person. The actors and actresses of Hollywood They go out to eat, do the supermarket, go to concerts, among other daily activities.

This became clear to one user of TikTok, who shared a video and said he was impressed by observing in person the actress Anne Hathaway eating in a restaurant New York.

The actress of “Las Brujas” in her social networks. Photo: Instagram / annehathaway

Through your profile, Dan (boyzugs), shared a clip where passing in front of the actress of “The Devil Wears Prada“, he records her eating with another person at their outdoor table.









She noticed and kindly greeted the fan who passed by her table, the young man admitted that he screamed when he saw her in person.

Anne Hathaway while eating at a New York restaurant. Photo: TikTok / boyzugs

The sweet gesture was applauded by many who commented on the TikTok, which has more than 1.5 million likes and more than 8.6 million views.

Among the comments, people expressed; “I’ll die if I see her”, “wow I would love to see if it’s just one of those actors or actresses I live in los angeles california and I’ve never seen anyone”, “how nice he even greets him, what artists who must endure they won’t let them or eat them comfortably. “

Others made reference to one of his films; “The diary of a princess”; “If you know that Genoa will take action on the matter. You can not just photograph the queen and escape unscathed,” some mentioned.