Famous who regretted using botox and now warns of its use

Women are subjected to social pressure that tells us how we should see ourselves to be considered sufficiently desirable over the years.

Especially when it comes to Hollywood, there is a pRession for perfection that has led famous women to undergo expensive and painful treatments that many times ends up causing them harm.

Here we show you some of the famosas who turned to botox and that after having a bad experience, now warn about the risks of this.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis learned the lesson in the worst way and that is that the decision to resort to botox To improve her appearance, she had unexpected effects on her body.

The actress of Halloween and Freaky friday She has always stood out for her great talent and beauty but the comment of a cameraman who said that she had “puffy eyes” led her to think that there was something wrong with her face.

In the early 2000s, Curtis tested the botox and the liposuction, which generated an addiction to Vicodin. Now at 62 years old and with the memory of that bad drink, he describes that the current obsession with going under the knife for cosmetic purposes is “wiping out generations of beauty.”

In a recent interview with Fast company, the veteran actress revealed that she now has 22 years of sobriety. She believes that allowing young people to seek to undergo such improvements ‘is like giving a small child a chainsaw’, that ‘once you put your face in, you can’t get it back’.

Nicole Kidman

She has always been considered one of the most beautiful women in the entertainment industry, although there was a time when she stopped believing in her natural beauty to undergo botox treatment.









The actress never admitted to doing it but the changes in her face were becoming more and more evident, which made her the target of criticism.

It was until 2013 that Nicole Kidman admitted to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica: “I can finally move my face again!” And it is that when he saw that the botox had eliminated his ability to gesture, he looked for a way to dissolve it from his face.

Now, the protagonist of Big Little Lie has been in charge of promoting natural skin care. “I wear sunscreen, I don’t smoke and I take care of myself, and I’m proud to say that.”

Anna Faris

In his memoirs of 2017, Unqualified, Anna Faris admitted that she always had an insecurity around her thin upper lipIn order to feel better, she began receiving injections in her lips in 2000.

The actress was filming The House Bunny. and he started to notice a little difference, but nobody said anything. “I kept wondering if anyone else had noticed … it was definitely not the right choice,” he said.

Courtney cox

The “Friends” star has been in the industry for a long time, which led her to believe that she should always look young.

Cox began to undergo cosmetic interventions that deformed his face. It got to a point where it seemed barely recognizable.

“The next thing you know is that you are layered and layered and layered. You have no idea why it’s gradual until you say, ‘Oh [improperio], this doesn’t look good. ‘ And it’s worse in pictures than in real life, ”she told New Beauty.

