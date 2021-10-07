Exaggerated? The reason Jennifer Lopez dumped Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck went to the carpet of his new film alone and there is talk of a crisis with J Lo, but the truth is it is all the fault of George Clooney, whom she cannot stand.

Since in April they resumed their romance Ben affleck and Jennifer Lopez They have attended the events together and give free rein to their feelings regardless of whether there are fans or photographers armed with their cameras. Bennifer seems to be in his prime, if we add to that the search for a mansion in Los Angeles to live in.

That’s why the alarms went off when a few days ago Ben Affleck arrived alone on the red carpet of his new movie The Tender Bar. All the photographers expected to see Jennifer Lopez dressed in one of her spectacular designs, but smiling, he did not lead anyone by the arm. The truth is that Jennifer did attend, but did not participate in the carpet, where he walked alone. Later, the couple enjoyed the film and before the credits ended, it came out quickly.

The first thing that was rumored was a relationship crisis, which little by little has been distorted to give way to a situation that seemed forgotten, but The Sun newspaper has dusted off what seems to be the reason for López’s absence on the carpet : the enmity between George Clooney and Jennifer López. The first is the director of the film that has just been released.

The story dates back to 1998 when George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez worked together on the film. Out of Sight, translated into Spanish as A dangerous romance, and from the beginning there was animosity between them.

You may also like: Ben Affleck and JLo after 5 children and 5 rings, the wedding would arrive









After the filming and premiere of the film, on some occasion JLo was asked about his worst kisses on stage and he subtly said that his worst ‘kisser’ had been Clooney who “On the set they were constantly at war, they really hated each other, the fact that they finished the film was a real miracle”, Naugthy Gossip picked up on it.

Clooney Clooney attended the red carpet at the premiere of The Tender Bar with his wife Amal, while Ben did it alone. And is that Affleck is not only a colleague of Clooney, they are also friends.

The Sun newspaper indicated according to a source. “They can’t stand each other, so it’s funny that Ben’s new movie is with George and it’s no coincidence that Jen wasn’t pictured on the red carpet with Ben, posing alongside George and his wife Amal.”

Going back to the late nineties when Lopez and George worked together the newspaper wrote: “She was always late for the set and George hated that. JLo thought that Clooney was a snob and that he had no idea how to use the press to become more famous. “

Additionally, she was concerned that they only paid her two million dollars, while Clooney, who made a stop in his series General Hospital in which at that time it was stellar, received ten.

Now it is not known if Ben will distance himself from his friend George so as not to inconvenience his girlfriend or if rather when there are events where they coincide, she will prefer to wait at home or again avoid the carpet so as not to meet the one she considers the worst kisser.

You may also like: Jennifer Lopez demands a prenuptial agreement from Ben Affleck to protect her fortune

.