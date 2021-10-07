Eternals: new trailer appears to present a chilling Age of Ultron easter egg

Eternals has yet to be released, but Marvel fans have already discovered some intriguing Easter eggs.

The next superhero movie, directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao, will be released next month.

A new teaser for the film was released, and fans haven’t been slow to find out what could be one detail that will change the MCU.

Based on the comic book series of the same name, Eternals centers on a race of immortal beings who protect planet Earth from supernatural threats. Among those villains are former foes called the Deviants, who are expected to make their debut in the next film.

A theory posted on Reddit, Inverse reports, holds that Marvel could have foreshadowed the arrival of the Deviants to the MCU more than six years ago.

One fan pointed out the similarities shared by a scene from the newly released Eternals trailer and the vision Thor (Chris Hemsworth) receives in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

Specifically, they highlight the resemblance between a shot of the trailer that shows what appears to be an asteroid crashing into Earth and a similar scene in Thor’s vision in Age of Ultron.









Later in the movie, Thor says, “I had a vision. A whirlpool that sucks out all hope of life ”.

Read more: Black Widow: Disney and Scarlett Johansson settle lawsuit

As Inverse points out, although Thor appears to be referring to the Infinity Stones, Redditor claims that the superhero’s choice of words is reminiscent of another take from the Eternals trailer.

The scene in question – which occurs at the 28-second mark – sees a land mass falling into the sea. The similarities make us wonder if Thor already warned viewers about the Deviants in 2015.

Thor’s vision spoke to viewers of the Infinity Stones, Ultron, and Thanos, but it is possible that reference was also made to the arrival of the Deviants on Earth.

This could perfectly be a coincidence, but given Marvel’s reputation for making connections years in advance, it’s possible the similarities are intentional.

Eternals stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Kit Harrington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, and Richard Madden.

The film will open in theaters on November 4.