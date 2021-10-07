Ellen Pompeo recounted the unusual fight she had with Denzel Washington on Grey’s Anatomy and the limit she had to impose on him

Photos: Matt Baron / Shutterstock / REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Ellen pompeo recalled a confrontation he had with Denzel Washington during the recording of the episode The sound of silence from his famous series Grey’s Anatomy, where after an act of improvisation the director caught her attention and she reacted very angry.

Around the launch of season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo held a talk on her podcast tell me with his ex partner Patrick Dempsey, who appeared as his sentimental partner in the series. In the middle of the conversation, the 51-year-old actress recalled an unfortunate encounter Denzel Washington had.

“He went crazy with me. He was like: ‘I’m the director! Don’t tell me what to do! ‘And I was like,’ Listen son of … this is my show! This is my set! Who are you telling? You hardly know where the bathroom is! ‘”She said.

This September 30, season 18 of “GRAY’S ANATOMY” opens in the United States (ABC / BOB D’AMICO)

It all happened when the renowned actor ventured into directing for television with the chapter The Sound of silence. Ellen related that during the final scenes her character encountered a broken jaw from a confrontation she had with a man.

After her companions saved her, the surgeon had to face the other character to make him apologize. In this regard, the actress explained that she did not consider it prudent to do so because “Meredith” did not agree, however she ended up doing it.

Ellen Pompeo said that she had preferred not to be close to the other character until the time of filming, so they had not rehearsed. Thus, they began to act and it seemed to him that the apology did not have the impact that he expected, so he began to improvise.

Denzel Washington has already worked as a director, now he is about to release the movie “A Diary for Jordan” starring Michael B. Jordan (Shutterstock)

“Later He apologized to me, but he was doing it very gently. And I was mad because I had to sit there and listen to that apology. He wasn’t looking me in the eye … and I yelled at him, I said: Look at me! When you apologize, look at me! ´, that was not in the dialogueHe recalled.

According to Ellen Pompeo’s account, his improvisation was not to the liking of Denzel, who quickly reacted negatively, making it clear that he was the director of the chapter. This caused the actress to also get upset and raise her voice mentioning that she was the protagonist and knew her character.









“I have the greatest respect for him as an actor, as a director, like everything”, He clarified, but also explained that this attitude caused him a lot of annoyance and he ended up without speaking to him.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Abc-Tv / Kobal / Shutterstock (5886266bg) Clockwise (From Top Left), Isaiah Washington, Sandra Oh, James Pickens Jr, Ellen Pompeo, TR Knight, Patrick Dempsey, Justin Chambers, Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson Grey’s Anatomy – 2005, ABC-TVUSA, TV Portrait

In the end, Ellen Pompeo attributed that discussion to the fact that both actors are very passionate in their profession and they simply had a disagreement: “It was an incredible experience, it really was (…) We were good after that. He is one of the best”.

The actress confessed that it was Denzel Washington’s wife who convinced him to direct the chapter because she was a fan of fiction. Thus, the now 66-year-old actor accepted the proposal and took that experience with him.

“He did the show because his wife is a huge fan. His wife is really the one who told him ‘this show is amazing, you should go do it’. I think he saw it as a good exercise to go in and direct something fast, ”he commented.

Throughout his career, American actor Denzel Washington has been awarded three Golden Globes and two Oscars (c). File photo. EFE / MICHAEL REYNOLDS



Previously, Denzel Washington had already dabbled in direction as in Antwone fisher and The Great Debaters. After the event, he worked on Fences and in the next tape A journal for Jordan.

Grey’s Anatomy is a renowned American series that tells the life of “Meredith gray“, A doctor from the hospital Gray Sloan Memorial. Ellen Pompeo has been in charge of giving life to the well-known doctor for 18 seasons; the first was released in 2005 and the eighteenth will be released this September 30 in the United States.

KEEP READING:

The fight for money that ended the relationship between Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey from “Grey’s Anatomy”

From “Hoy” to “Grey’s Anatomy”: the unpublished photo of Galilea Montijo with Patrick Dempsey

Heroines on and off screen: Hollywood stars who overcame deep pain