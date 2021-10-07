‘El hormiguero’ and ‘La Resistencia’ are the new fashion runway and Penelope is the proof

If during confinement television series and video clips became temporary substitutes for red carpets and parades, becoming shows like ‘Emily in Paris’ and ‘The Bridgertons’ In the new trend-setting shop windows, with the return of face-to-face shows, television refused to cease to be a new scene for fashion. In fact, he learned from the previous year the power of the ‘mainstream’ public and decided not to stick solely to fashionista-themed shows to take advantage of his audience to showcase fashion. If in ‘Making the cut’ the american fashion brands have found a privileged place (albeit somewhat niche) by dressing the presenter Heidi klum already Winnie Harlow, who is part of the jury, in Spain two of the most successful programs of the moment are the favorites of brands and stylists to show that the most exquisite fashion is not only worn in movie premieres, but also in informal interviews.

The catwalk of ‘El hormiguero’

‘El hormiguero’ is, without a doubt, the program in which fashion firms have found the best opportunities for visibility.

His power is such that he is capable of bringing the world’s biggest international stars to the set to speak with Pablo Motos (Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon just did it, though via Zoom), and now fashion has learned that this spell is also capable of helping its sales. Last night Penelope Cruz went to the program dressed in a baby neck dress from Alessandra rich, a nod to the dress of the designer with a bobo neckline that she already wore Kate Middleton. It is a mini black design with a fitted waist with marked shoulders and a lace baby collar, which is worn with chanel earrings and high heels.

Her look recalls, in fact, the one that Blanca Suárez wore at the end of last year to attend ‘El hormiguero’, when she opted for a baby neck minidress belonging to the fall-winter 2020 collection of Andrew Gn that combined with maxi boots of Aquazzura. It is not the first time that celebrities have chosen similar looks on the show, as Dulceida She came wearing an Ana Locking jacket that she had previously worn Inma Cuesta in the program.

Inma Cuesta and Dulceida. (‘The anthill’)

The program has become Tamara Falcó’s opportunity to not only make Spain fall in love with her sympathy, but to captivate her with a wardrobe that combines affordable brands that we all have in our dressing room with lesser-known designs that find their opportunity in ‘El hormiguero’ to shine.









It was there that she wore an impressive dress Eiko Ai, a midi length kimono silhouette satin design available in It is fascinating that combines with Luis Onofre sandals.

His partner Nuria Roca has also become, thanks to the program, a benchmark of patriotic style that surprises by wearing some of the most attractive (and affordable) designs in the industry.

Nuria was one of the first celebs to launch the latest collaboration between Desigual and Mr Christian Lacroix by wearing a total look with a print in toasted tones with small floral motifs consisting of an elastic shirt and wide-leg trousers with a fluid fall.

The parade of ‘The resistance’

Another undeniable success program, ‘The resistance’, is the most hooligan reverse, but also fashionista, in which celebrities promote their latest projects. Being the most relaxed tone, it is where they show off their ‘avant-garde’ style, the last to captivate with her look the unbeatable Milena Smit, who was impressively dressed in a suit jacket. Dries Van Noten combined with bra Etham and jewelry by Hugo Kreit.

Ester Exposito. (‘The resistance’)

Away from the traditional ‘bombshell’ style that defines it and in which Versace is being crowned as your header brand, Ester Exposito He wore a relaxed outfit composed of a military-inspired denim jacket and army-style pants, a total look by Bershka.

Hiba abouk is another of the celebrities who is characterized by always betting on very sexy designs, and in ‘La Resistencia’ he also relaxed the tone by wearing an XL blazer combined with cycling leggings, thus making it clear that it is the ideal program for famous women to get their more ‘outsider’ side