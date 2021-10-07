Eddie Hall and Sylvester Stallone, endless muscle meeting

Sylvester Stallone and Eddie Hall coincided during the Arnold Sports Classic in the UK, and left a snapshot full of muscles To remember.

coincided during the Arnold Sports Classic in the UK, and left a snapshot full of To remember. Eddie Hall makes fun of the boxing match between Hafthor Bjornsson and Devon Larratt.

Eddie Hall and his idol Arnold Schwarzenegger: story of a student and his teacher.

What do they do together in a photo Eddie Hall and Sylvester Stallone? Well, it could perfectly be a duel of muscles on the boxing ring, but this time they just coincided at the Arnold Sports held in the United Kingdom, and where we saw all kinds of fitness celebrities.

Hall himself reviewed his Instagram account of the event, with a photo of Sly in a car. “That is all. The first edition of @arnoldsportsuk has ended and has been a success. All tickets sold out, 60,000 fans, 5,000+ athletes, all seats filled … Many thanks to the Arnold’s Uk team for working so hard behind the scenes. Preparations for next year have already started. Thanks to all who worked, exhibited, were spectators, competed and above all enjoyed! ”.

Sly himself was there with his battle partner Dolph Lundgren – and with Schwarzenegger through the screen due to an injury – to talk about the remastering of Rocky IV and the start of the recording of ‘Mercenaries 4’, where they will return to share screen. Both were in England to start working on the new ‘Expendables’ and with the new cast members, Sly joked on his Instagram this past weekend posing in front of the mirror. “I am very upset that I cannot attend due to my leg injury. I have injured my leg, foot, calf. The doctor told me not to travel. So I’m sorry ”, Arnold excused himself, explaining that he will be there next year.









Yes, it will be the game in the new installment of the largest collection of action actors remembered on the big screen, along with personalities such as Dolph, Harrison Ford, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Wesley Snipes, Antonio Banderas, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Mel Gibson, among others … Those who will meet in the fourth film Megan Fox, Andy García, or 50 Cent among others.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meanwhile, Hall continues to his own: recovering from the injury that left him without a fight with Hafthor Bjornsson. Everything was planned for them to meet in the ring this past September 18, but it was cut short. After the bicep operation, Eddie Hall, – who was already exercising a bit after nine days and now, almost recovered and three weeks after the break, he was training again with intensity and hardness in the gym – he is waiting to fight Hafthor Bjornsson. Recently, in a YouTube video, he revealed that the fight with Björnsson could be delayed until March 2022 to give him more time to recover.

“Before going back to the gym, I have been walking a lot, running a lot, working my mobility … And lifting weight with my legs and the whole lower body. I have also swam and done a little shadow boxing, without forcing. And in a month or so I hope to be almost one hundred percent already. “

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io