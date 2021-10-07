Each What if …? Episode ranked from worst to best ⋆ 10z viral – EzAnime.net

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of Marvel’s What If…?, “What If… The Watcher Broke His Oath?”]

For the past nine weeks, we’ve been treated to the kind of unique narrative experiment that you often don’t get from a massive movie and TV franchise like the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Every episode of What if… from Marvel?, created for television by AC Bradley, explored an alternate reality in which beloved characters face new battles and new possibilities. Most of the stories veered towards darker endings, which made this not a kid-friendly animated series, but some fascinating stories emerged from it.

At the end of the season, what if …? it became a much more complete narrative, thanks to an ending that spanned the multiverse (it seems that word could become a bit important very soon…). But it’s still worth celebrating each individual installment of what… could have been.

9. “What if … Doctor Strange lost his heart instead of his hands?” (Episode 4)

This one isn’t rated that low because of its extremely depressing ending, but because of how the basic premise underscores something I’ve been screaming about on Twitter recently: Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) talent for magic is only matched by an ego. that leads him to make very, very bad decisions. Watching the so-called Sorcerer Supreme descend further and further into madness as part of his quest to gain the power he needs to prevent the death of his beloved Christine is basically a slow-motion train wreck, with the character less likeable. It’s a key episode of the season, establishing the role of Strange in the finale, but also the first real disappointment.

8. “What if … Zombies!?” (Episode 5)

Image via Disney +

There were definitely zombies in this! And there were some new character interactions between people like Peter Parker (Hudson thames) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly). But it fell a bit flat, as if his only reason for existing was the chance to see Earth’s mightiest heroes turn into zombies. (To be clear, that part was very good.)

7. “What if… Killmonger rescued Tony Stark?” (Episode 6)

Image via Disney +

This is the point in the season where the constant murder of Tony Stark (Mick wingert) became really fun. But this was also the episode in which one of the greatest possibilities of What if…? Became evident: Giving ourselves more time with fascinating characters with more narrative potential than we think. Narratively, this one is a bit disjointed, mainly because Killmonger’s goals are a bit vague and the ending is maddeningly incomplete. But damn is it nice to have more Michael B. Jordan in the MCU, even in animated form.

6. “What if … Thor was an only child?” (Episode 7)

Image via Disney +

This was a fun game as it raised the question of what it meant to the main universe Thor (Chris Hemsworth) have Loki (Tom Hiddleston) as a brother ended up being a great excuse to make Earth the location of an intergalactic kite. Although narratively not very substantial, seeing Thor and Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) having a very different kind of encounter: cute was very nice, just like Captain Marvel (Alexandra daniels) and the epic takedown of Thor.

RELATED: Here’s the full voice cast for ‘Marvel’s What If…?’ Episode 9

5. “What if … Ultron wins?” (Episode 8)

Image via Disney +









The best aspect of this episode is the breaking of the fourth wall, as well as the walls between universes, which transforms The Watcher into, for the first time, an active participant. Ultron (Ross Marquand) not only does he conquer his own universe, he becomes self-aware enough to fight Watcher himself, which means that after almost a full season of Jeffrey Wrightdistant storytelling, he is pushed into action. That’s just part of the episode, which is otherwise focused on Black Widow (Lake bell) and Hawkeye (Jeremy renner) making one last desperate move to stop Ultron, but in reality, it’s all a build-up to the end and feels incomplete as a result.

4. “What if … Captain Carter was the first avenger?” (Episode 1)

Image via Marvel Studios

A great way to start the series, with all the elements that would define the show firmly in place: a wild but believable alternate universe, a voice cast chock-full of familiar names, and just a hint of a bigger story that’s brewing behind. the scenes. Also, for anyone still mourning the end of Marvel Agent Carter, this was a bit of ointment for that still tender wound. I have lost count of the number of times the MCU has found a way to recover Hayley Atwell somehow, but I sincerely hope they never stop.

3. “What if… the Watcher broke his oath?” (Episode 9)

Image via Marvel Studios

While it’s the least anthological of the group, bringing together characters from previous episodes, plus an additional Gamora from a universe new to us, to defeat Ultron, it’s a beautifully animated adventure that does a solid job of putting together all of the previous installments. together. No one was necessarily looking at what if …? to tell a serialized story throughout the season, but it kept landing.

2. “What if… T’Challa became a Star-Lord?” (Episode 2)

Image via Marvel Studios

This is a wild combination of elements that really worked for me, just because this was the kind of crossover that we would be highly unlikely to see in other circumstances, and the nature of this What If… in particular meant very different outcomes for these characters. . (For months, I’ve been thinking about Thanos, the cold gardener who just thinks his plan would do it ”). Chadwick bosemanThe voice work was truly impressive – among all the MCU live-action artists who participated in this, he stands out as one of the best to transition into animation, making his passing hurt even more.

1. “What if … the world lost its most powerful heroes?” (Episode 3)

Image via Marvel Studios

The closest the MCU has ever come to a full-on Columbo-style murder mystery, and a captivating one on top. While the actual answer to the question of who felt like it came a bit out of nowhere, the entire investigation, largely resting on Black Widow’s shoulders, was the first indication of how dark this show was capable of getting, though, as all stories should be, it ended with a glimmer of hope.

(I hope the concept, ie. I hope the character? Dead as hell).

What if… from Marvel? is now airing on Disney +.

KEEP READING: ‘What if…?’: Yes, you should stay for the season finale credits

Robert Carlyle returns as Begbie in ‘Trainspotting’ TV sequel ‘The Blade Artist’

Begbie will be back, but not how you remember it.

Read next

About the Author

Liz shannon miller

(446 Articles published)



Liz Shannon Miller is a writer and editor who lives in Los Angeles and has been talking about Internet television since the Internet’s inception. She is currently a Senior Television Editor at Collider, and her work has also been published by Vulture, Variety, The AV Club, The Hollywood Reporter, IGN, The Verge, and Thought Catalog. She is also a produced playwright, podcast series, and X-Files trivia repository. Follow her on Twitter at @lizlet.

Plus

By Liz Shannon Miller