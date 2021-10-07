Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam trailer is featured in DC FanDome sneak peek

MADRID, Oct 7 (CulturaOcio) –

Less and less for the DC FanDome. Saturday October 16 will be when fans from all over the world gather to see the news for film, television and comics of your favorite superheroes. Among them, of course, will be Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, from which a first glimpse has been seen as an aperitif of the important novelties to come.

The event itself has released a brief preview of one minute in which fragments of series such as ‘Superman & Lois’ or ‘The Peacemaker‘or from movies like ‘The Batman’ by Matt Reeves and of course ‘Black Adam’, in which Dwayne Johnson will be the iconic antihero by Jaume Collet-Serra









Although very brief, it can be seen at Dwayne johnson looking defiantly at the camera, in action and ready for attack. The actor himself, along with other stars such as Robert Pattinson, John Cena or Pierce Brosnan, which is The Rock’s co-star in the film, who present this brief preview for the fandom to attend the October 16 date.

The first official look at ‘Black Adam’ It was right at last year’s DC FanDome, although throughout 2021 some images have been leaking that have allowed us to see what it will be like the suit that The Rock looks like as the antihero and staunch enemy of Shazam! July 29, 2022, looking to be one of the blockbusters of the summer.