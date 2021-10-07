Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Suit Leaked

They have not shown a trailer for Black Adam yet, but the first images of what they are preparing for the film are already leaking.

In the DC FanDome that will be held very soon will have the participation of Dwayne johnson and they will surely show a lot of content from Black adam, since it is one of the most anticipated films of 2022. But while we wait, we can see shocking images of the costumes that have been used including the costume that the protagonist will wear.

In addition, we can not only see the suit of Black Adam by Dwayne Johnson, if not that also highlights the armor set that the Hawkman from Aldis hodge. Now you just have to know if this really has been a security breach in Warner Bros. or if they have been deliberately filtered to create expectation, but what is clear is that the costumes look fantastic.

What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing Dwayne Johnson in the Black Adam suit?

What will the movie be about?

On Shazam! (2019) already mentioned that there was a champion who was given immense powers but did not use them in the best way. Now they will tell us the story of Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and how he stands up to the Justice Society of America.

Directed by Jaume Collet-SerraThe cast includes Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz / Isis, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Destino / Kent Nelson, Aldis Hodge as Carter Hall / Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Al Rothstein / Atom Smasher, Marwan Kenzari, Joseph Gatt as Squad Leader, Uli Latukefu, Quintessa Swindell as Maxine Hunkell / Cyclone, Donny Carrington, Mohammed Amer, Angel Rosario Jr. as Mercenary, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui, Chaim Jeraffi as Djau, Stephan Jones as Commander, Rahiem Riley as Foreign Resident, Tre Ryan as Mercenary, Cameron Moir, Jalon Christian, Tang Nguyen, DJ Stavropoulos, and Juan Szilagyi.

Black adam starring Dwayne johnson It will premiere on July 29, 2022.