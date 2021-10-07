Dwayne Johnson sings mornings to a granny and goes viral

UNITED STATES.- Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, is one of the darlings of the public, a situation that he has earned with his good deeds.

On this occasion, the actor and fighter congratulated Grandma Grover on her 102nd birthday in a very tender way that went viral.

According to a well-known entertainment magazine, the Fast & Furious actor was asked by a fan to congratulate Marie Grover on her then 100th birthday.

The old lady is the greatest admirer of the charismatic actor. From the first greeting, Dwayne Johnson vowed to repeat the tradition year after year. 2021 was no exception.

“This is a very special video that is dedicated to a very, very special lady. This is one of the most special videos that I make during the year and, probably, one of the most special that I will record in my life ”,“ The Rock ”began to say to what seems to be a video call between Marie Grover’s family. and the star.

“This very special lady turns 102 years old. So, with all the love I have, I am pleased to say: Happy Birthday, “continued the action actor, who surprised us with his intonation by singing” Happy Birthday “in English.

Meanwhile, Grandma Grover looked super excited, waving her hands and expressing surprise with her face.









When she turned 100, I started singing Happy Birthday to Grandma Grover. Today she’s 102 years old ???? ???? and this has become one of myFAVORITE things to do. And she sang back to me !! ???? ☺️

I wish I still had my grandma, but I do have her! Enjoy your birthday! ❤️

Love, your Rock ???????? pic.twitter.com/BgmcAYaQCO – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 3, 2021

Afterward, Dwayne blew the lady kisses and said: “Your Rock, the only Rock, sends them to you. I didn’t forget your birthday, I couldn’t forget it. I love you, America loves you, the world loves you “, while Grandma Grover was surprised saying:” Is it really “The Rock”? ” Awww.

“You are a warrior, super strong and beautiful,” concluded the ex-wrestler without first saying: “I no longer have my grandmother, but I want her to continue with us, but now I have you. You are my grandmother, the grandmother of the United States ”.

Doña Mary Glover was excited listening to the Jumanji actor and answered: “I love you too!”, Very excited. Later he began to sing.

WITH INFORMATION FROM EXCELSIOR