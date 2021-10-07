Denis Villeneuve says Batman is the only superhero he’s interested in

Superhero cinema is a global phenomenon, every year fans go to the movies or from their homes enjoy the new Marvel and DC productions. However, so far Marvel is the company that takes the lead in terms of film universes, and due to the huge number of followers that the franchise has, when someone criticizes its films, social networks explode. The most famous case in recent years was that of Martin Scorsese, but the most recent was Denis Villeneuve.

The 54-year-old Canadian filmmaker is promoting his new film, Dune – 80%, adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction book, but his statements about Marvel, that most of what they do is just a copy-paste (copy and paste) from other movies, brought him the scorn of many superhero fans. Now everything indicates that he will at least recover the love of Batman fans, as he described the character of DC with highly praiseworthy words.

Villeneuve, responsible for films like Sicario: Tierra de Nadie – 94%, Arrival – 94% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88% have made it clear that the superhero subgenre in the cinema is not their favorite, not even of interest, but the Bat Man is the exception, since he is the only hooded man with whom they say they feel identified. On other occasions, it has been tried to explain why Batman generates so much fascination, and the answer is that it is a tormented character that reflects the dark side that many other heroes hide under his colorful suit and his smile.

In an interview with the podcast Happy sad confused (via Slash Film), Villeneuve was questioned about rumors that he was being considered to direct The Batman, the superhero’s next feature film. Although he denied those rumors, he spoke of his appreciation for the character:









Batman would probably be the only character I could identify with. From what I’ve read, like the book ‘Arkham Asylum’, which I knew as an adult, [Batman] is for me the character that I could connect with.

Batman has had several live-action adaptations to the big and small screen, but the most prominent in recent decades are Christian Bale, from The Dark Knight trilogy; and Ben Affleck from the DC Extended Universe. Although the latter was very well received by fans and many consider it the best adaptation of the character, the trilogy starring Bale stands out for its quality and because it was a milestone in superhero cinema. Soon we will see Robert Pattinson give life to a young version and, according to various testimonies, very original. The film would initially deal with the Batman of Ben affleckBut with the arrival of director Matt Reeves, plans changed drastically.

Few Marvel or DC superheroes are as popular as Batman, who has marked several generations with each new adaptation they offer us. The future for the character is promising, only in 2022 we will see three different versions of it on the big screen, in The Flash they will be Ben affleck and Michael Keaton, who returns after 30 years since the last time he gave life to the superhero. And before that The Flash, we will have the launch of The batman, where it will debut Robert Pattinson.

Villeneuve may not direct a Bat Man film anytime soon, as rumors suggest that Reeves will be in charge of two more installments of The batman, but we can enjoy the Canadian’s work in Dune this October 21. The film has had a good acceptance by the critics and the public, and aspires to have at least one sequel that concludes the story of the first novel.