Deichmann, the “German Forrest Gump” completes his tour in Mexico

The German Jonas Deichmann, who travels the world swimming, cycling and running, arrived at the Cancun resort on Monday, thus ending his journey through Mexico, in which, he said, he had unforgettable experiences.

Deichmann, nicknamed the “German Forrest Gump,” imitates the character played by actor Tom Hanks. He wears a cap and dresses similarly to the protagonist of the last century movie.

This is how he reached the finish line this day, along with his father, his girlfriend and some 50 runners and cyclists who accompanied him in the last part of the day.

The closing stage in Mexico began in the rural town of Leona Vicario, where he arrived this Sunday and after running about 45 kilometers, the athlete stopped for a light meal and took a 20-minute nap, after which made the most emotional part of the trip to Cancun.

With many kilos of weight lost and a fatigue that he recognized, Deichmann was confident in meeting his goal, for which, he must reach Portugal and from there travel 4,000 kilometers by bicycle to Munich, Germany.

Despite the exhaustion, the athlete recognized that the motivation of being able to help African children keeps him on his feet, confident that he will complete his feat without setbacks.









In Europe, the German changed his route on some occasions as a consequence of the restrictions due to COVID 19, but, as he acknowledged, in Mexico he had more freedom and was able to visit markets and places that are not frequented by tourists.

“Here in Mexico it is incredible how people treated me, when I left Tijuana, nobody knew me, I ran alone and then more and more came. Sometimes I had many runners by my side and greetings in the cities, “he said.

One of the most widely publicized images of Deichmann in Mexico is when he runs on a highway and is joined by dozens of people, as happened in the film with Forrest Gump.

Jonas works with an NGO that will give bicycles to African children, who have difficulties getting to school because the distances are so long.