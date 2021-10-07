DC FanDome 2021: everything you need to know about the DC event

Movie and comic book fans, it’s time to get excited. DC FanDome 2021 It is only a few days away from being carried out, and there you can see many advances, details and probably trailers or teasers of the series and movies that DC has prepared for the coming months (and years).

DC and Warner Bros. They have many, many series and movies prepared to close 2021 and for the years that follow, we know that Aquaman will have a second part, which Peacemaker, from The Suicide Squad (which could definitely have a sequel with the surviving characters), it earned a spin off in serial form (in HBO Max) and that Robert Pattinson makes his debut as Batman, and those are just some of the things that could be shown at this year’s event.

Luckily (for those who cannot or do not want to travel), DC FanDome It will be broadcast live so that it can be seen from any corner of the world, and some of the special guests who will be part of the panels and other activities of the event were announced.

The Batman, The Flash, the aftermath of Shazam and Aquaman and the series of Peacemaker They are one of the most anticipated releases from DC, so FanDome is going to focus on them, but it is not the only thing that is going to be presented and they are expected to make announcements of new projects that had not been revealed.

When is the DC FanDome 2021?

The event will take place on Saturday October 16 at 1:00 p.m. ET (which in Mexico is 12, in Argentina 2, Venezuela 1 and Spain 7 pm). FanDome has many announcements to run, so it is estimated to last around 4 hours.

How and where to see the DC FanDome 2021?

The event will be broadcast live and for free, you can access all the content through its official site (dcfandome.com), and will feature a selection of subtitles in 12 different languages.

A coverage will also be made through Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube, all in real time.

What series and movies are going to be shown?

The event is expected to reveal details, posters, images or teasers of series and movies such as Peacemaker and The Batman, which has already released its first trailer, as well as a possible first look at the sequel to Aquaman, Black Adam and Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which so far have only shown photos of the set and some actors.









Ezra Miller could you give a sneak peek on The Flash, where they appear Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as different versions of Batman, and details of the second season of Sweet tooth (from Netflix), more details of Batwoman and the animation projects of Harley Quinn and Batman: Caped Crusader, among many other interesting surprises.

Who are the guests?

Among the most important guests of this year are Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Matt Reeves (who will reveal details about The Batman), Dwayne johnson (which will focus on Black Adam), Ezra Miller (by The Flash) or Jason Momoa and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (to talk about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), as well as some of the actors from series such as Peacemaker, Batgirl, Titans, Supergil or the director JJ Abrams, which is now developing the new projects of Superman and Zatanna.

This is the featured guest list: