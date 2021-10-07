Daniel Craig on the possibility of Hugh Jackman being the new James Bond: “On my corpse” – TL9 Shows

The British actor says goodbye to agent 007 with the tape “No time to die.”

“No Time to Die” will be Daniel Craig’s last adventure as James Bond. After several delays due to the pandemic, the film directed by Cary Fukunaga will hit theaters with a stellar cast including the signings of Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch as a replacement for Craig in the British secret service and Rami Malek as a disfigured and enigmatic villain.

Thus, everything indicates that the British will say goodbye in a big way to the iconic agent 007, whom he has given life in five productions, and it is clear who does not want him to replace him at the head of the franchise: Hugh Jackman. According to EW, in an interview with Lorraine Kelly, the Englishman sneered that the “Wolverine” actor would not wear the Bond suit: “It will not. Over my dead body”.

It is clear that this is a joke, since both interpreters are friends and shared the stage on Broadway in 2009 with the play “A Steady Rain.” That being the case, the Australian has not been slow to follow the joke on the networks, where he has shared that piece of Craig’s interview, collects Cinemanía.

“Well… this ends the rumor! Daniel, friend, you will always be 007 to me. No time to die. I’m in”Jackman replied affectionately.









Jackman as James Bond

Hugh Jackman has been sounding like James Bond for years. Before the saga signed Craig for the role, the Australian, booming thanks to his role as Wolverine in “X-Men,” was one of the favorites to replace Pierce Brosnan.

“I got a call from my agent saying, ‘There is a possible interest in you for Bond, are you interested?”, told the British Press Association in 2011: “At the time, it wasn’t. I was going to shoot X-Men 2, Wolverine had become this thing in my life, and I didn’t want to be doing two iconic characters at the same time. “

Despite everything, Jackman has assured that he would like to play the character. “I’ve always wanted to be 007. He’s the only British superhero”, he affirmed in 2011. Four years later, in an interview for the Australian The Project, he insisted when asked if he would give life to the spy: “I would seriously consider it.”

On the other hand, Craig himself has recently acknowledged in an interview for The Independent that Jackman helped him cope with some difficulties that happened when, after signing as Bond, he saw how his work interfered in his private life.

Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.