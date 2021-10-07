Cruel Intentions | Film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar Reese Witherspoon Ryan Phillippe Returns

In times of reboot and revivals, the return of a successful film from the 90s was announced and that launched the careers of renowned actors such asReese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Ryan Phillippe.









We talk about the well-known film Cruel Intentions from 1999, which will have its adaptation to TV.

Amazon’s free IMDb TV service is developing a remake of the original movie.

Set in Washington, DC, the potential series will follow two ruthless stepbrothers who will do anything to stay at the top of the hierarchy of Greek life at their elite university. When a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire panhellenic system, they will do whatever it takes to preserve their power and reputation … even seduce the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

Phoebe Fisher (Euphoria) will write the pilot alongside Sara Goodman (from the original Gossip Girl), while Neal H. Moritz, who produced the original Cruel Intentions film, is among the executive producers on the project.

Cruel Intentions, which was based on the 18th-century novel Dangerous Liaisons, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar and Ryan Phillippe as half-brothers Kathryn Merteuil and Sebastian Valmont, who gambled on Sebastian’s ability to seduce Annette Hargrove (Reese Witherspoon), the daughter from the new principal of his elite New York City preparatory school.