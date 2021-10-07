Coldplay, BTS and Billie Eilish dominate record sales on Amazon

Not everything is listening to music through streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal or Apple Music and, although much of the music consumption comes from them, there are still people who buy the albums of their favorite artists and Amazon was a good alternative for those who Avoid going out to a store or plaza during the pandemic. .

There are records and vinyl among the best sellers in Music on Amazon at the moment. Artists like Daft Punk, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS dominate the sales list on the platform:

1. Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (Vinyl format

MX $ 620 or USD $ 29.86)

2. BTS – Map of the soul Persona (CD

MX $ 465 or USD $ 28.99)

3. Coldplay – Music of the Spheres (CD

MX $ 300 or USD $ 13.99) * Pre-order and ships October 15

4. BTS – Map of the soul: 7 (CD

MX $ 749 or USD $ 14.36)









5. Louis Tomlinson – Walls (CD

MX $ 135 or USD $ 11.89)

6. Billie Eilish – Happier than ever (CD

MX $ 189 or USD $ 12.59)

7. Olivia Rodrigo – Sour (CD

MX $ 156 or USD $ 26.99)

8. Harry Styles – Fine Line (CD

MX $ 143 or USD $ 9.25)

Follow our social networks: Telegram, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. For more deals and reviews visit CNN Underscored en Español.