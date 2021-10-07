Friday, October 8, 2021
Coldplay, BTS and Billie Eilish dominate record sales on Amazon

By Sonia Gupta
Not everything is listening to music through streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal or Apple Music and, although much of the music consumption comes from them, there are still people who buy the albums of their favorite artists and Amazon was a good alternative for those who Avoid going out to a store or plaza during the pandemic. .

There are records and vinyl among the best sellers in Music on Amazon at the moment. Artists like Daft Punk, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS dominate the sales list on the platform:

1. Daft Punk – Random Access Memories (Vinyl format 🇲🇽

MX $ 620 or 🇺🇸 USD $ 29.86)

2. BTS – Map of the soul Persona (CD 🇲🇽

MX $ 465 or 🇺🇸 USD $ 28.99)

3. Coldplay – Music of the Spheres (CD 🇲🇽

MX $ 300 or 🇺🇸 USD $ 13.99) * Pre-order and ships October 15

4. BTS – Map of the soul: 7 (CD 🇲🇽

MX $ 749 or 🇺🇸 USD $ 14.36)




5. Louis Tomlinson – Walls (CD 🇲🇽

MX $ 135 or 🇺🇸 USD $ 11.89)

6. Billie Eilish – Happier than ever (CD 🇲🇽

MX $ 189 or 🇺🇸 USD $ 12.59)

7. Olivia Rodrigo – Sour (CD 🇲🇽

MX $ 156 or 🇺🇸 USD $ 26.99)

8. Harry Styles – Fine Line (CD 🇲🇽

MX $ 143 or 🇺🇸 USD $ 9.25)

