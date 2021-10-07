Coen premieres ‘Macbeth’ with Denzel and McDormand

Joel Coen, in his first solo directed film, premiered a surprisingly stark black-and-white adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy “Macbeth” with Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand at the New York Film Festival on Friday.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”, which will open the 59th edition of the festival in the evening, is not a live adaptation that takes place in the Scottish fields, but a minimalist nightmare of cinema noir full of shadows and fog, framed in a square academic film format, full of austere and expressionist images.

“I didn’t want to abandon the notion of the play,” Coen told reporters after a performance. “It was taking a play and making a movie with it that I found interesting, not trying to turn the play into a film. I did not want to hide the work ”.

“A lot of the motivating drive in terms of design was taking things away,” he said.

The film, which opens a24 in theaters on December 25 and debuts on Apple TV + in January, is the most anticipated release for the New York Film Festival. The festival is part of Lincoln Center’s revitalized offering and runs through October 10. Interest in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” stems in part because it is Coen’s first film without his brother, Ethan, who recently retired from the cinema. But also because of the star power of its protagonists, Washington as Macbeth and McDormand as Lady Macbeth.

For both actors the film is a kind of culmination.

“This is a fascinating journey for me. I went to school 1,000 feet from here and performed ‘Othello’ at age 20 – I didn’t know what I was doing, ”said 66-year-old Washington, who performed the play as a student at Fordham University in New York. the Lincoln Center campus. “They are 1000 feet very long.”

Washington has acted in other Shakespearean productions, including “Julius Caesar” on Broadway in 2005. For the actor, it is a fundamental part of his profession.

“It is the greatest challenge and the greatest reward,” Washington said. “It’s where I started and where I want to end.”

For McDormand, 64, the connection to “Macbeth” goes back a long way.

“The first thing that got me hooked on wanting to be an actress for the rest of my life was the scene from the sleepwalking tragedy,” she said. “I did it when I was 14 years old and have practically been practicing and rehearsing it for 50 years. Like it had a kind of inevitability by destiny ”.









McDormand had played Lady Macbeth at the Berkley Rep theater in 2016. For years, McDormand said, she had asked her husband Coen to direct a production of the play. After seeing them during their rehearsals, Coen was finally convinced to make it into a movie. He wrote the adaptation imagining something less like Orson Welles’s “Macbeth” from 1948 or Roman Polanski’s version from 1971, and more with the austerity of a Carl Theodor Dryer film and the chiaroscuro glow of FW Murnau’s “Sunrise.”

“It pays tribute to the film and theater traditions on which this play rests,” said Bertie Carvel, who plays Banquo. ”(Joel) used the word ‘statuesque’ and very little else. What was clear was that it was about removing things and not hindering the work ”.

Something else that differentiates this “Macbeth” from others is the age of its protagonists. Being a play about ambition, some like Polanski’s co-writer Kenneth Tynan have said that it is inherently a play for younger actors. McDormand and Washington disagree.

“There is an inherent sense of urgency,” Washington said. “This is it, this is the last round. And they have been trampled on by the king. And they want it and we understand it ”.

“You might think they don’t get it, but guess what, we get it,” agreed McDormand. “The first time we spoke on the phone, Denzel and I, what we both understood about each other is that there has always been a fight. We fight as gracefully as possible, but the fight never ends, so we bring this (to the movie). ”

“We still know how to fight, maybe we’ll limp a little,” he added, laughing. “But the fight is still there.”

