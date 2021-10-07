Christopher Nolan talked about the new Batman and his director

The legendary director of the Night Knight trilogy, Christopher Nolan, spoke of the Batman reboot, giving his opinion of the new protagonist and director.

Batman, the best known detective of all, is also the most beloved antihero. Since its inception, attempts have been made to bring the character to the big screen in one way or another. Despite some unsuccessful attempts, the producers do not give up and continue to strive for it. Stars like Adam west, Michael Keaton, Christian bale or Ben affleck.

Now to carry on the legacy, Robert Pattinson is preparing for the premiere of his solo film as Bruce wayne. The film will be directed by Matt reeves and it is already finished.

However, in the absence of a film starring Affleck, audiences still struggle to forget the trilogy starring Bale, titled The Night Knight or The Dark Knight on Latin America. These installments were considered by many critics and fans as the best of the superhero genre in history and even got several nominations for the Oscar and other important awards.









For these and many other reasons, its director, Christopher Nolan is one of the most authoritative voices on the matter. Being so, the filmmaker shared his perspective on the work that is being carried out in terms of the reboot. These were his statements:

“Batman as a character benefits from the reinterpretation. Matt Reeves is a great filmmaker and Rob is one of the great«, Asserted concisely the creative.

The batman will be released on March 4, 2022. In addition to Pattinson, the feature film will feature Andy Serkis, Zöe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin farrell in the cast. An upcoming trailer is still expected in the DC Fandome in the middle of this month.

Source: Happy Sad Confused