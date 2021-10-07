The actress Elsa Pataky stood out for her masterful performance in the second season of the hit series, where she also acted with Rafael Inclán By: Elizabeth gonzalez

Getty Images / Mezcalent Chris Hemsworth’s wife starred in Mujeres Asesinas with Karyme Lozano and that’s what she looked like

‘Killer women’ is one of the most successful series on Mexican television in which important stars of international stature such as Elsa Pataky, wife of Chris Hemsworth, who shocked Mexican viewers with his masterful performance alongside Karyme Lozano. Look how it looked!

The chapter in which the Spanish actress starred in 2009 is entitled ‘Ana and Paula, outraged’ and is part of the second season of the series produced by Pedro Torres. The story, seen from the world of opera, narrates the crime committed by two young people who, after being victims of abuse, attempt on the life of their attacker.







‘Killer women’ became the Elsa Pataky’s first job in Mexico and to promote it, the actress spent several days in Aztec lands, where she was very well received.

Mexico Agency Elsa Pataky acted in Mujeres Asesinas with Karime Lozano

By then, the career of the interpreter had not yet reached the boom that it currently has, indeed, she still did not marry the Hollywood actor, Chris Hemsworth.

In addition to sharing the scene with Karyme Lozano, Elsa Pataky, who was 33 years old at the time, also had the opportunity to work with the first actor Rafael Inclan, Ricardo Franco, Mauricio Castillo and Rosa María Bianchi.

After this tremendous success, the actress continued to rise with her career participating in several films of the saga ‘Fast and Furious’, ‘The deadly game’ and even in ‘Thor: Dark World’, Well, he had to fill in for Natalie Portman in one of the scenes in the film.