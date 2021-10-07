Chris Hemsworth says the action scenes of ‘Tyler Rake 2’ will be much more impressive than those of the first part

Chris Hemsworth plays Tyler, the protagonist of Netflix fiction ‘Tyler Rake ‘. The film directed by Sam hargrave and written by Joe russo, was a success for the platform when it was released. If you have not seen it yet, we recommend that you stop reading, since, you will be able to find SPOILERS of the first part.

The public was so satisfied with the project, that its producers have not hesitated to return the character of Chris Hemsworth from the dead in order to tell us how he was able to stay alive after his fall into the river after being shot; a fact that seemed impossible to survive. Will have to see ‘Tyler rake 2‘to find out how this character manages to stay alive but, more importantly, what his next steps will be, will he return to his mercenary ways, or will he start a new life after his near death experience?

Although nothing is yet known about the plot of this second part, Chris has confirmed that the sequel will feature some more spectacular action scenes compared to the original. Something that is already complicated, considering that the film has been awarded at the Tauros Awards in several categories as Best Fighting, or Best Stunt Coordination.

For this reason, the actor has published a message on Instagram congratulating the team along with a series of videos: “Great victories for the Taurus World Stunt Awards. Thank you very much and congratulations to the incredible team of stuntmen for putting themselves on the line, doing ‘ Extraction ‘the massive hit that continues to be. Filming on the sequel starts soon and believe it, it will be bigger and meaner than the first. Stay tuned for more mayhem! “









Hemsworth’s excruciating preparation to be Tyler Rake again

The army veteran turned mercenary, played by Hemsworth, is the protagonist of this action thriller. In order to transform into this gross character, Chris has had to follow a very strict training.

At the beginning of September the Australian shared a post on Instagram where he showed his hard exercise routine to be able to become the wild Tyler: “Preparing for the sequel to ‘Tyler Rake’ by Netflix. From a heavy training to one focused on functional movements of body weight. They focus on agility, strength and speed Give this exercise a try and make your lungs scream for mercy!“it said in its publication.

