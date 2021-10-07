Cheer up! 5 pints of Sofía Vergara that you can imitate

The actress shares her style through social networks. Here we gather 5 outfits that can serve as inspiration.

Sofia Vergara It is one of the most recognized Colombians in the world. The Barranquilla reached global fame thanks to her role as Gloria Pritchet, a Latin housewife in the series Modern family. Although the actress had already given life to other characters in Hollywood films, it was with this role that she established herself as one of the highest paid and most recognized actresses.

The Colombian shares certain aspects of her life through social networks. So we bring together 5 looks that Sofía has worn and that can inspire you to combine clothes that you already have in your closet or in case you are thinking of making new purchases.

1. To be at home

The pandemic has made us wear more comfortable clothes while we work or study at home. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t look chic. And Sofía Vergara knows it very well. In this image we can see it with a set of pants, shirt and jacket of the same color.

This monochrome outfit is a sweatshirt with which we can be relaxed, but at the same time well presented. You can use tennis or crocs and add pieces of jewelry, like bracelets or earrings, if you want to give it a touch of more glamor.









2. A weekend classic

The jeans They are the garment that par excellence can be combined with almost everything. Here we can see the Barranquilla wearing a skinny jean with a white blouse and a white and yellow cardigan. You can combine similar clothes and wear heels like the actress to give this style more elegance.

3. Jumpsuit to go out with friends

The one-piece or jumpsuits they are garments that quickly get us out of trouble. We should not think too much with what other garments to use them because they themselves steal all the limelight. In the photo we can see the actress wearing a fuchsia jumpsuit that enhances her silhouette.

You can opt for a garment of this style if you are going out for brunch or rumba with your friends. Wear a small purse and tennis shoes or heels depending on the occasion.

4. For the beach

Being comfortable on the beach or in hot lands is essential and one of the colors with which we can always look good is white. Sofía Vergara is using a strapless dress, with a matching purse and wide heels that would allow her to walk well on the sand.

The artist’s dress has a belt that enhances her body. She combined it with silver and gold colored bracelets that break with the monochrome of her look.

5. For any occasion

A dress will always be a versatile and adaptable garment depending on the reason for the event. In this image we can see the Barranquilla wearing a green colored printed dress with a bolero at the height of the shoulders. This style can be used to be calm at home, but also to attend a birthday or go out for a walk around the city.